Trombone Champ: Unflattened Update Adds New Environment & Custom Songs On Quest

Trombone Champ: Unflattened adds a new environment, custom songs on Quest, and more in today's update.

Following November's launch for Trombone Champ: Unflattened, Flat2VR Studios has unveiled the somewhat self-explanatory “New Environment, Custom Songs+” update. Most prominently, that includes the alternative Outdoor Winter environment and support for custom songs for Quest. Visiting the shopkeeper, George, now provides a quick tutorial on how to install custom tracks.

Other new additions include several new trombones themed around Koi Fish, a red Chinese envelope, and Unicorn horns. A new 'Pitch Assist' option is available that lets you stay on pitch without negatively affecting your score.

Simplified Mode has been renamed 'Unflattened Mode,' and Flat2VR Studios states this is because the original name led some players to assume this is an easy mode. Finally, additional quality-of-life changes like store shortcuts are also being implemented.

We had considerable praise for Trombone Champ: Unflattened in our launch impressions on Quest 3, calling it a “highly charming” adaptation of the 2022 viral flatscreen hit.

Trombone Champ: Unflattened feels more like a brand-new game than a flatscreen port, building upon the existing foundations well to deliver ridiculously silly fun... It's a rare game that can get me laughing at my own failures. Despite my control issues, it's a great debut effort from Flat2VR Studios and after five hours, I'm having a great time.

Trombone Champ: Unflattened is available now on the Meta Quest platform, Steam, and PlayStation VR2.