Get A Grip Update Puts Gloves On Trombone Champ: Unflattened

Tooting out a tune in Trombone Champ: Unflattened just got a lot wackier thanks to the Get A Grip update.

Just rolled out yesterday for Quest , PC VR and PS VR2, Get A Grip naturally includes new trombones to unlock, as well as two welcome new features. The first is the ability to record a toot, even after you have completed your legendary performance. Handy for those unexpectedly hilarious moments you’d wish you hit the button on.

0:00 / 0:31 1×

Second is a new group of cosmetic items, Gloves, which can be equipped for no other reason than to distract yourself from your own musical genius. Among the first nine pairs are the baboon-like Primate Paws, chicken-inspired Cluck Covers, and hot dog-flavored 'Glizzy Grabbers.' There is a new stand for displaying your pairs of comedy finger-warmers, and we expect more gloves will likely be included in future updates.

Those looking to expand their arsenal of instruments can unlock an array of seasonal horns, with the animal-themed Moo-sic Maker and Oink Ensemble, a floral arrangement called Sounds O’ Spring and the Tootcan. Which, yes, is a trombone adorned with a toucan. Last but certainly not least is the DO_NOT_SHIP, which you’ll have to work out for yourself.

Trombone Champ: Unflattened is available now on the Meta Quest platform, Steam, and PlayStation VR2.