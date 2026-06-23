VR Games Showcase Roundup: Everything Shown At Today's Event

The latest VR Games Showcase delivered over an hour of trailers, game announcements, release date reveals, shadow releases, major updates, and DLC drops. There were tactical shooters and co-op adventures that Mike and I are itching to play, and horror experiences that we're definitely not!

Here's everything announced during today's show, beginning with new game announcements. The full showcase can be seen in its entirety here.

Main Showcase: New Game Announcements

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Breachers: Outbreak is a new co-op zombie shooter from the makers of Forefront

Triangle Factory, makers of Forefront and Breachers, have revealed Breachers: Outbreak, a four-player co-op zombie extraction shooter set in the universe of the very popular tactical VR shooter Breachers. Coming to Meta Quest, Pico, SteamVR, and Steam in 2026, the spin-off sends players into infected quarantine zones to recover the key to stopping an undead apocalypse. This one looks to carry the excellent gunplay of Forefront and Breachers into the night of the living dead. Very cool.

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The Rifted Skies is a new VR parkour roguelite

DreamVR debuted The Rifted Skies, an acrobatic roguelite heading to Meta Quest and SteamVR in Fall 2026. Designed around fast, comfortable movement, players sprint, climb, leap, and fight their way through collapsing environments while unlocking new abilities and upgrades across repeated runs.

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Outlanders VR brings town-building strategy to VR

Mucho Games and Pomelo Games announced Outlanders VR, a virtual reality adaptation of the popular town-building strategy series. Scheduled to arrive on Meta Quest and Steam in Q4 2026, players will guide a community of settlers as they build, expand, survive, and strive for a fulfilling life.

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Nomsters is a new free-to-play pet collecting game

Squido Studio and Wide Game revealed a trailer for Nomsters, a free-to-play social pet collecting game coming to Meta Quest this summer. Players will hatch eggs, collect rare creatures, trade with friends, and expand their collections through themed packs filled with adorable companions.

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Roar is a new free-to-play dragon flight game

Spectral Games and publisher Squido unveiled Roar, a free-to-play social VR adventure launching on Meta Quest in Q4 2026. Players explore mysterious islands as customizable dragons, battling enemies, unlocking new forms, and teaming up with friends across a shared fantasy world. This one comes from the makers of Medieval Dynasty and The Lightkeepers.

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First gameplay shown for co-op shooter R.A.I.D.

Developer FusionPlay and publisher Impact Inked unveiled the first gameplay footage for R.A.I.D., a co-op VR shooter heading to Meta Quest and SteamVR in Fall 2026. Players work as customs agents aboard a space station, inspecting cargo and boarding hostile ships in missions that blend investigation and action. Playable co-op and solo.

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Drifters: Blackout Crew revealed

Salmi Games announced Drifters: Blackout Crew, a cooperative extraction shooter coming to Meta Quest and SteamVR. Teams of up to four players will raid alien ruins, gather resources, and upgrade their mothership between missions using loot recovered from increasingly dangerous expeditions. This one comes from the developer of Sweet Surrender.

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I Am Your Beast VR was announced

Flat2VR Spark and Impact Inked formally announced I Am Your Beast VR, bringing the acclaimed action shooter into virtual reality for the first time. Launching in SteamVR Early Access later this year, players take on the role of a retired secret agent using speed, improvisation, and environmental traversal to survive relentless pursuit.

In addition to the handful of new game announcements, we also got plenty of new release date reveals, game launches, and fresh looks at upcoming titles. Here's all of that!

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Skeleton Crew shadow drops on Quest 3

1A3M Studio surprised us by launching Skeleton Crew immediately following the showcase. The co-op pirate adventure is available now on Meta Quest 3 and lets players slash, loot, and brawl through open-ended levels either solo or with a friend.

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Lanesplit launches VR support today

FunkyMouse announced that motorcycle racing game Lanesplit is now playable in VR on PC. The update lets players weave through traffic from the cockpit of a high-speed motorcycle. They've also added new weather effects, challenges, and appearances from real-life motorcycle influencers. As a biker myself, and a dad, I have to suggest we keep this kind of fun in VR, where a crash won't ruin your life.

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Co-op horror game Inwigo launches in early access today

The spooky stuff continues to hit during these showcases. Dirty Pearl Studios announced that cooperative horror adventure INWIGO is now available in Early Access on Meta Quest. Players explore the mysterious Thornwake Manor, uncovering supernatural secrets hidden from the adult world.

The Lightkeepers gets new trailer and dev diary ahead of September launch

Spectral Games and publisher Squido offered a fresh look at the development of The Lightkeepers, a cooperative adventure heading exclusively to Meta Quest on September 10, 2026. Players explore and gather resources by day and defend their lighthouse from waves of monsters by night. This one looks amazing.

Check out the full dev diary video here.

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Transformers: Beyond Reality Redux heads to Quest this September

META4 Interactive and Illogika's Transformers: Beyond Reality Redux is coming to Meta Quest on September 3 through publisher Squido Studio. The updated release adds new features while letting players join the Autobots in their battle against the Decepticons. This on-rails shooter is already available on PlayStation VR1 and VR2. Now it's coming to Quest!

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Sol Protocol confirms Quest and PC VR release windows

Singular Perception revealed that co-op space roguelike Sol Protocol will launch in Early Access on Meta Quest in September 2026 before arriving on SteamVR in October. Crews physically operate a spaceship together while exploring dangerous procedural star systems. This one has a gorgeous cel-shaded art style, and I can't wait to try it out.

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The new gameplay trailer for Guardians Planetfall is very silly

VirtualAge unveiled a fresh look at Guardians Planetfall, a squad-based shooter coming to Meta Quest and SteamVR in Q4 2026. Designed for up to four players, the game sends squads into procedural battlefields filled with alien threats and massive war machines. Our coverage has called it Helldivers 2 in VR.

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Korea. IL-2 Series shows VR support ahead of Early Access launch this week

1C Game Studios debuted a VR trailer for Korea. IL-2 Series ahead of its Early Access launch this week on PC VR. Set during the Korean War, the flight simulator places players in the cockpit of early jet fighters across historic aerial battles.

Payday: Aces High gets extended developer spotlight

Fast Travel Games showed an excellent in-depth developer diary for Payday: Aces High, its upcoming four-player co-op heist shooter for Meta Quest and SteamVR. Scheduled for release in 2026, the game brings the iconic crime franchise to VR with large-scale robberies and coordinated multiplayer action.

Watch the full developer diary here.

We also got some news on game updates, DLC, and other post-launch content drops. Check these out below.

Double Jack showcased a slate of upcoming content for VR conducting hit Maestro, including a new Attack on Titan DLC pack. The update will arrive soon across Quest, Pico, PlayStation VR2, and SteamVR.

Exoshock adds multiplayer next month

Polarity One and VRAL Games confirmed that multiplayer support is coming to Exoshock this July. The co-op sci-fi shooter is currently available in Early Access on Quest, Steam, and flatscreen PC. We've previewed the game already, and it's definitely a must play.

See the full trailer here.

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Squido Studio offered a new look at upcoming content for Wizherd, its spell-slinging dungeon crawler. Currently available in Early Access on Quest, the game remains on track for a full launch in Q4 2026.

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FlatOut 4: Total Insanity VR teases future roadmap and PlayStation VR2 release

Developers Mutar and Flat2VR Spark shared a post-launch update on FlatOut 4: Total Insanity VR, which entered SteamVR Early Access in May. The studio also confirmed that PlayStation VR2 players can now wishlist the game ahead of its future console release. We covered the game when it launched, and absolutely loved it.

Primal Rumble opens closed beta

Impact Inked and Play XD announced that registrations are now open for the upcoming closed beta of Primal Rumble on Meta Quest. The comedic card battler combines deck-building strategy with multiplayer arena combat. More details at the trailer here.

VRacer Hoverbike adds new tracks and DLC today

VertexBreakers revealed a major content update for VRacer Hoverbike, introducing new tracks, community events, and the game's first paid DLC offerings. The futuristic racer is available now on Quest, PlayStation VR2, and SteamVR. Anyone remember Extreme-G?

Anyway, check out the trailer here.

Trombone Champ: Unflattened gets Disney DLC

Back in March, Flat2VR Studios teased that Disney tunes would be coming to Trombone Champ: Unflattened. They've now unveiled Disney Movie Magic Volume 1, a paid DLC pack coming this summer on Quest, PlayStation VR2, and SteamVR. The expansion includes six songs from beloved Disney films The Little Mermaid, Aladdin, The Lion King, Beauty and the Beast, and Toy Story, alongside two themed performance venues.

Check out the trailer here.

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Hot Dogs, Horseshoes & Hand Grenades 2 teases new features

RUST unveiled a new featurette for Hot Dogs, Horseshoes & Hand Grenades 2, offering a glimpse at melee combat and other upcoming systems. The sequel is currently targeting Quest and SteamVR, though no release date has been announced.

Pre-Show Announcements

Before the showcase proper began, we got a whole slew of pre-show trailers, announcements, and reveals. Check 'em out below.

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Bullet Time Agent gets a new trailer shot on Quest

Studio CyFi and Lakuza Labs shared a fresh look at Bullet Time Agent, a sci-fi action-adventure bullet hell coming to Meta Quest, SteamVR, and PC in 2026. Players can slow time, dodge impossible storms of bullets, rewind their own deaths, and battle robotic enemies across increasingly chaotic arenas.

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Salmon Man shows multiplayer gameplay

Valem Studio unveiled a new multiplayer trailer for Salmon Man on Meta Quest and Steam. The update introduces competitive multiplayer alongside new unlockables, achievements, and an additional mountain environment.

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Fixer Undercover shows SteamVR gameplay ahead of launch

Creativity AR revealed a new trailer for Fixer Undercover while announcing that the game's Steam and SteamVR versions will launch on July 16, 2026. Already available on Meta Quest, the escape-room-inspired adventure places players undercover inside a corrupt prison armed with an arsenal of realistic tools. We wrote about the game when it launched and found it to be a phenomenally good time.

Bamboo Grove gets spooky new trailer ahead of September launch

It's another spooky one! LingVision Games shared a chilling new look at Bamboo Grove, its upcoming Meta Quest horror title launching in September 2026. The psychological thriller follows a game tester investigating a mysterious VR horror experience that begins to blur the line between virtual reality and reality itself. That's pretty meta, and I don't mean Zuck's company.

Check out the trailer here.

Beat the Beats launches Steam Workshop Level Editor beta

Parallel Circles announced that Beat the Beats has launched its Steam Workshop Level Editor beta, allowing players to create and share custom tracks. The rhythm-boxing title is available now across Steam, Meta Quest, Pico, and PlayStation VR2. More on the level editor here, and you can see the trailer here.

Flammable Penguins Games revealed that mixed reality puzzle title Augmental Puzzles is receiving a new Nonograms update today. I didn't know what a Nonogram was before today. Neat! Currently available in Early Access on Meta Quest and PC VR, the game continues to expand its growing collection of handcrafted logic puzzles. Check it out here.

Dagger Woods VR shows another new spooky trailer

Why do they insist on scaring us? Paracosm Studio debuted a fresh look at Dagger Woods VR, a psychological thriller inspired by Nova Scotian folklore and true stories. Coming to Meta Quest, PC VR, and PlayStation VR2, players step into the role of a mother searching for her missing children within a snow-covered forest haunted by local legend. Horrifying.

Check it out here.

Daumier: Lila & Ghost debuts new co-op adventure trailer

Vision Bridge and LingVision Games showcased Daumier: Lila & Ghost, a cooperative puzzle adventure heading to Meta Quest. Launching in Early Access during Summer 2026 ahead of a full release later in the year, the game sees two players work together to uncover secrets hidden within a mysterious gallery of living artworks.

Check it out here.

And that's everything shown at the showcase today. Keep checking in on UploadVR for full coverage as we unpack these new game announcements, updates, reveals, and more.

In the meantime, tell us: What was your favorite?