Triangle Factory Announces Hybrid Zombie Extraction Shooter Breachers: Outbreak

Triangle Factory revealed its latest title, Breachers: Outbreak, a four player co-op zombie extraction shooter built for VR and flatscreen cross-platform gameplay, at today's VR Games Showcase.

Here's the announcement trailer:

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After its previous success with PvP competitive shooters Hyper Dash, Breachers, and Forefront, this is developer Triangle Factory's first foray into cooperative survival gameplay. In a statement, Triangle Factory said the following:

With Outbreak, we wanted to explore something different: the tension and camaraderie of surviving together. Horror, teamwork, and replayability are at the core of everything we've built here.

Players join The Cleaners, an elite unit tasked with infiltrating infected zones to track down Patient X: a mutated carrier whose bone marrow may be the key to stopping the zombie outbreak. Bone Marrow Extraction is the core extraction game mode with randomized maps and a progression system based on perk builds and weapon mods.

Also notable is the flatscreen support, also a first for Triangle Factory. This adds to the growing list of VR developers expanding to flatscreen platforms hoping to boost player counts. For a multiplayer game that depends on a high and consistent player count, it makes sense in light of a challenging VR landscape many developers have openly acknowledged recently.

Breachers: Outbreak can be wishlisted now on Steam and Quest. Per the trailer, it is scheduled to release later in 2026.