The Lightkeepers Promises Nautical, Supernatural Co-op Action On Quest

The Lightkeepers promises a supernatural tale of nautical solitude with a new co-op action game on Quest.

Developed by Spectral Games, likely best known for its work on Medieval Dynasty New Settlement, The Lightkeepers takes place in the 1920s in a world “where daylight unveils discoveries and nightfall demands survival.” Though it's unclear exactly how many players this supports, you're tasked with exploring mysterious islands and solving puzzles to prepare for the imminent threat.

Revealed during today's VR Games Showcase, The Lightkeepers promises “new challenges, different enemies, and unpredictable places” across each expedition, featuring weapons ranging from muddy rifles to hand-crafted grenades. The studio states light comes at a price, while fending off the dark involves exploring, crafting, and directly fighting these nocturnal terrors as a team.

Strangely, this isn't the only VR game we've recently seen that's set in the 1920s. Last month saw Curvature Games share more about The Amusement, an Art Deco-style roomscale adventure that's inspired both aesthetically and in its setting by Luna Parks during the 1920s post-war period.

The Lightkeepers launches next year on Quest 3 and 3S.