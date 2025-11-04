Next Week's VR Games Showcase Teases Star Trek, Syberia Updates & New Reveals

Next week's VR Games Showcase promises fresh looks at Star Trek: Infection, Syberia, and more alongside new game reveals.

Marking this year's third VR Games Showcase - not to be confused with our own biannual showcases - the Fall 2025 edition goes live on November 13 at 9am PT with games for Quest, PC VR, PlayStation VR2, “and beyond.” This will feature five brand-new reveals with games “from veteran VR studios and traditional teams,” offering a mix of “new IP and familiar franchises.”

New trailers are also promised for upcoming games like Star Trek: Infection, Deadly Delivery, Syberia VR, Glassbreakers: Champions of Moss, & more. Elsewhere, updates will also be shown for previously released games like Among Us 3D and Golf 5. That includes Bootstrap Island, which recently teased that its next major update, Visions, will launch later this month.

Finally, there's also a Pre-Show featuring new projects and updates from both indie developers and mixed reality games, though it's currently unknown how long this segment will run for. Going by the YouTube trailer's thumbnail, we'd speculate this part of the presentation is where we'll likely see Penguin Festival.

The VR Games Showcase airs on YouTube on November 13 at 9am PT.