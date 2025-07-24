August VR Games Showcase Features Glassbreakers, Forefront & Flat2VR Reveals

Next month's VR Games Showcase promises updates from Glassbreakers: Champions of Moss, Forefront, Flat2VR Studios, and more.

Marking the latest VR Games Showcase, August's presentation is once again promising “major reveals and updates” for games across Quest, PC VR, and PlayStation VR2. This notably includes the return of Glassbreakers, Polyarc's action strategy battler spin-off set in the Moss universe that, until recently, had been largely quiet since its beta went offline in January 2024.

We can also expect further news on 32-player FPS Forefront, which Triangle Factory recently shared an update on with pre-alpha gameplay footage. Reach from nDreams is showcasing more gameplay in a new trailer, following its recent appearance in the UploadVR Summer Showcase. Finally, Flat2VR Studios is promising more reveals that include announcing “a new development initiative.”

While we can likely expect a trickle of news about participants in the coming weeks, as we've seen with the previous showcases, August's event also includes a 20-minute 'XR Indies & Friends' pre-show. It's currently unknown which studios are participating in this, and we'll update this article as we learn more.

The VR Games Showcase airs on YouTube and TikTok Live on August 12 at 9am PT, while the XR Indies & Friends pre-show kicks off at 8.40am PT.