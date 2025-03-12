Neon Roguelike ZIX Arrives On Quest And Steam This Fall

Hidden IO's high-octane roguelike will debut on Quest and Steam later this year.

Developed by Hidden IO, ZIX asks players to speed through eerie neon-soaked environments as Acolytes, taking out a slew of creepy creatures and harvesting 'raw instability' to feed a destruction-hungry force called Zix.

You can jump between three overarching worlds, with the levels across each being procedurally generated. As you perfect your runs, each new environment offers strange ingredients and enemy types. Once you find the ingredients, you can fuse them to create bespoke abilities and chaotic augmentations for your warrior. As seen during the VR Games Showcase, here's the latest trailer.

ZIX offers an uncommon approach to combat in VR, with players relying entirely on using the triggers and grips alongside gestures to perform specific actions. Like directing an orchestra, you'll chain these gestures to perform dodges, dives, flips and, most importantly, damage.

Along your journey, you'll meet a range of intimidating bosses who apply changes to the battlefield as you thwart them. You can take on ZIX solo or with up to two additional players. As confirmed in the initial announcement, the online co-op mode will also support cross-platform multiplayer.

ZIX is coming to Steam and Quest in fall 2025.