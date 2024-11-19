Zix Is A New VR Co-Op Roguelite Where You Directly Change The World

Zix is a VR co-op roguelite that requires directly changing elements of the world to progress, and that's due out next year on Steam and Quest 3.

Developed by Hidden IO, Zix sees you playing as an Acolyte that's "tasked with spreading chaos across the universe in service of Zix." This involves discovering and mixing various "ingredients" that alter each run across otherwise procedurally-generated realms in significant ways, like replacing enemies or altering gravity, to advance. Here's the new teaser trailer.

Zix uses gesture-based combat using the 'First Instinct' system which promises "simple gestures" for actions like dashing, jumping, and using weapons. Gameplay elements can be mixed from across three different worlds to gradually unlock secret areas or new abilities, while said abilities can be upgraded during runs with stackable augments.

Alongside solo play, cross-platform multiplayer is supported for up to 3 players and that extends to Steam players not using VR who'd rather spectate. "Asymmetric PC support allows friends outside of VR to join the game on their computers as active spectators. It’s up to them and their impish inclinations if they’ll help out or simply wreak havoc," states the studio.

ZIX arrives next year on the Meta Quest 3 family and Steam.