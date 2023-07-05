Four years after the original Oculus Quest headset debuted, the content library available on the Meta Quest platform is bigger than ever. That makes picking a list of the best Meta Quest 2 games tough.

Meta’s standalone VR headsets have singlehandedly reignited the entire VR industry, launching with over 50 apps in 2019. Since then, the Quest platform has received a steady stream of VR greatest and following Quest 2 in 2020, doubled down on new content too. With Quest 3 coming later this year, the whole platform is filled with solid titles to pick from.

Meanwhile, if you’re looking for our best VR game lists outside of the best Quest 2 games, make sure to check these out:

While our best games lists are all fairly consistent, our Quest list has additional considerations. We assess how much wireless gameplay improves existing experiences, technical performance and the competence of ports from other platforms. We try to feature a diverse number of genres, ranging between good entry points, multiplayer offerings and blockbuster titans.

We’ve noted specific headset compatibility where relevant, as some games are incompatible with the original Oculus Quest headset. That list only grows following Meta's decision to end Quest 1 support this year. You can find the official Quest Store here.

Best Meta Quest 2 Games: Honorable Mentions

Here are a few titles that are just shy of making the top 25. Some were previously on the list and later nudged off by newer titles, while others were beaten out by another game in the same genre.

With that in mind, you should definitely check out: The Room VR, A Township Tale, Blade and Sorcery, Song in the Smoke, Ghost Giant, I Expect You To Die 2, Until You Fall, Carve Snowboarding, Warplanes: WW1 Fighters, Zenith: The Last City, Gorn, Bonelab and The Last Clockwinder.

Best Meta Quest 2 Games

25. Star Wars: Vader Immortal Trilogy

Vader Immortal isn’t a massive, multi-hour Star Wars epic with upgradable skills and deep combat. It is, by traditional gaming standards, a pretty slim package, lasting a little over 90 minutes. But look below the surface and you’ll find something much more interesting; an episodic series that wants to provide a completely immersive VR experience that anyone can enjoy.

There’s fun lightsaber combat to be had both in the story and the excellent Dojo mode, but Vader Immortal’s best moments come from basking in the presence of the Dark Lord himself, meeting other characters in VR. It’s an exercise in story-living and a good one at that. It stretches the definition of game, then, but not enough to avoid our best Meta Quest 2 games list.

Read More: Star Wars: Vader Immortal Review

24. Tentacular

Tentacular sits somewhere between puzzle game and physics sandbox, with a campaign to sees you embody a Kaiju-like squid creature and get to work performing various jobs around the island of La Kalma. The game is full of happy accidents, driven by the amusing and sometimes chaotic physics of your wobbly tentacles, which extend well past your physical hands.

Grabbing an item with the small tip of your tentacles will prove wobbly and grant you less control over the object, whereas using the thicker part closer to your body will give you stability, but a lack of precision. There's an intricacy to be found in the way you move around and interact with objects in Tentacular – mistakes are always your own fault and physics strikes that perfect balance between elasticity and precision.

It would be easy to dismiss Tentacular – it's not the longest or most in-depth campaign and this certainly isn't a huge budget AAA title – but the sum of its parts add up to something special. Like Astro Bot or Moss, this game reminds you that VR doesn't have to be life-sized to be convincing or compelling.

Read more: Tentacular Review

23. Moss: Book I & Moss: Book II

While Moss and Moss: Book II are separate games, we've included them as one entry on this list as they flow into each other – Book II picks up the story moments after the end of Book 1.

Moss is one of a handful of 2018 games that proved that third-person VR experiences don’t just work but can make for some of the absolute best content out on the platform right now. You guide an adorable little mouse named Quill through diorama-sized levels, solving puzzles and taking on fearsome critters in sword-based combat.

While it's mechanically refined, Moss’ real claim to fame is the bond you build with Quill over the course of the adventure. Playing as a larger companion to the tiny protagonist, you really start to connect with her as you work together to overcome obstacles. It feels very much like a team effort, which is quite a remarkable feeling in itself.

The second instalment – Moss: Book II – is technically a stronger, longer sequel, but realistically feels more like a continuation of the same journey as opposed to a completely fresh adventure. That being said, it does add some new mechanics that innovates on the original's the combat, as well as offering a wider range of environment and vistas than the first title. (Note: Moss: Book II is not available on the original Oculus Quest headset)

Over the course of both games, the story will see you form a bond with protagonist Quill like no other. The Moss series is not one to miss.

Read more: Moss Review / Moss: Book 2 Review

22. Green Hell VR (Quest 2 & Quest Pro)

Green Hell was originally released as a flatscreen survival for PC and consoles. In 2022, Incuvo (taking over from the original developers Creepy Jar) brought the experience over to VR headsets – with a catch.

There's two releases of Green Hell VR: one for Quest 2 and one for PC VR. While the PC VR version is full translation of the original, the Quest 2 version of Green Hell VR is not the same experience. Green Hell VR on Quest 2 follows the same story beats, but it's a more focused and streamlined version that pares down aspects of game to accommodate for the limitations of standalone VR.

This isn't necessarily a bad thing though. While a little depth is lost and the overall length is a bit shorter, it's still a deep and taxing survival game that fans of the genre will enjoy. It's more straightforward but an experience that also pays meticulous attention to VR interaction and physicality.

Read more: Green Hell VR Quest Edition Review

21. Red Matter 2 (Quest 2 & Quest Pro)

Red Matter 2 is a great sci-fi adventure and one of the most impressive visual showcases available on Quest 2.

After producing a similarly stunning experience with the original Red Matter, developers Vertical Robot doubled down on creating a compelling and gorgeous sci-fi game with this sequel. The gameplay is fairly slow, focused on environmental puzzles and occasional combat. It doesn't always land – some of the puzzles begin to frustrate, especially toward the end – but some beautiful sci-fi vistas and environments supplement any occasional hiccups in gameplay and pacing.

Read more: Red Matter 2 Review

20. Ghost Signal: A Stellaris Game

Set in the universe of Paradox Interactive's strategy game Stellaris, this VR roguelite spin-off from Fast Travel Games sees you command a spaceship from the third-person through diorama-style levels.

You'll fight enemies, encounter hostile and friendly creatures, and investigate planets, all while collecting EXP and scraps to upgrade your ship for current and successive runs. For fans of roguelites, Ghost Signal is easily the best entry in the genre on Quest.

Read more: Ghost Signal: A Stellaris Game Review / Fleet Expansion Update

19. Ultrawings 2 (Quest 2 & Quest Pro)

The first Ultrawings was an enjoyable flight game that offered approachable controls for anyone to start with and tricky missions that took skill to master. Ultrawings 2 takes that gameplay and expands on it on a massive scale. There's over 50 hours of content here if you're committed to getting gold in every mission, but unlocking every plane and airport will take a significant chunk of time.

Not only that, but the game has incredible variety, with mission types that take you from races to full-on combat, and each of the five vehicles offers a new spin on the formula.

Read more: Ultrawings 2 Review

18. Eleven: Table Tennis

If you want the most accurate, authentic representation of a sport in VR today, Eleven: Table Tennis is your best bet. This simulation-level game offers the most convincing take on a sport that makes perfect sense in VR. Whether you're serving up hotshots or getting in returns, Eleven's physics behave how you'd expect. Tapping the ball with your controller starts to feel as natural as if it were a paddle.

More than just a great game, Eleven is one of the rare VR experiences that feels like a genuine replacement for our reality. It's that good and one of the best Oculus Quest games and best Meta Quest 2 games.

17. What the Bat?

In the aftermath of the pandemic, 2022 was a slower year for big VR releases. However, this meant that many smaller indie releases had a chance to shine, such as What the Bat?, our 2022 VR Game of the Year. In What the Bat?, your hands are transformed into baseball bats and you'll work through a series of endlessly creative, short puzzle scenarios.

Across the wacky campaign, you'll use your bats to do almost anything – except play an actual baseball game. The game begs to be shown to family and friends. It's the perfect title to pass around the room and give people a taste of what VR can offer. That being said, its hilarious charm and deceptive complexity mean that even veteran VR players will find something to enjoy.

Read more: What the Bat? review

16. Cubism

Cubism is an understated but absolutely stunning VR puzzle game – and one that's deceptively simple. Each level features a 3D wireframe shape into which you have to fit different Tetris-like block pieces. The puzzles get harder and the pieces more complex – it’s a slow and measured puzzle experience.

While it may not be as flashy as some of the other titles on this list, Cubism is an experience that is perfectly designed for the current capabilities of Quest hardware. The minimalist design, reserved soundtrack and its simple nature all come together to create a fantastic and polished end product. It's is also regularly updated with support for the latest cutting edge VR features – its post-launch updates include support for passthrough mode, hand tracking and 120Hz.

If you’re a fan of puzzles that put your mind to work, then don’t sleep on Cubism. Solving each level is infinitely more complex than you’d expect and the satisfaction you get at the end is incredibly rewarding.

Read more: Cubism: How An Architectural Mindset Spawned An Intuitive VR Puzzle Game

15. Population: One (Quest 2 & Quest Pro)

VR does Fortnite right in this superb battle royale shooter. Population: One takes place on a huge map in which teams of three battle it out to be the last ones standing. Choose where to drop, scavenge for supplies and make sure to stay in safe zones as you fight to survive. It's a rock-solid shooter with some great VR mechanics too, like scaling up walls with your hands or holding your arms out to glide when you leap off the side of a building.

It can be an intense experience that certainly won't be for everyone but, if you're looking to get your online shooter fix in VR, this is your best bet. Plus, it has cross-play support, so you can play with friends using other headsets. Since launch, the game has only grown with a bunch of free content updates including a sandbox mode. It's now free-to-play on Quest, so you can jump in without paying a cent.

Read more: Population: One Review

14. Among Us VR (Quest 2, Quest Pro)

Among Us VR brings the viral flatscreen sensation into VR on Quest 2, translating the original game brilliantly. It adds new depth to the experience, featuring top-tier VR design and the added immersion of experiencing this social whodunit in virtual reality means that it offers something familiar yet original compared to the flatscreen release. There's also features cross-platform play between VR platforms, so you can play alongside your friends on PC VR and, hopefully soon, PSVR 2. For those waiting for more, the new Polus Point map will be added to the game in July 2023.

Read more: Among Us VR Review / Polus Point Map Launches In July

13. A Fisherman’s Tale

A Fisherman’s Tale is a mind-bending puzzle game unlike anything you’ll see elsewhere and easily one of the best Meta Quest 2 games available.

In A Fisherman’s Tale, you solve intricate, scale-based puzzles in which you work… with yourself. Its best puzzles utilize a miniature model of the lighthouse the game’s set in. Lift the model's roof and you’ll see a mini-you, imitating your every move. Try and keep your brain from breaking as you hand yourself giant objects, or reach down to poke your own head. It’s a trip to say the least. Throw in a poignant story about self-acceptance and you have a short, sharp VR game that will stay with you much longer than most multi-hour epics.

If you're still keen for more, then you can check out the sequel, Another's Fisherman's Tale, as well.

Read more: A Fisherman's Tale Review

12. Onward

Whereas Onward on PC is a worthy contender for the best online shooter, it definitely faces stiff competition. But, on Quest, the wireless gameplay really comes into its own, opening up new tactics like easily going prone. Yes, the game's suffered visually to get onto the headset, but when you're aiming down your sights, scanning for targets, you won't notice.

Onward pays close attention to realism, making it a game that can be hard to get to grips with, but absolutely rewarding to master.

Read more: Onward Review

11. Iron Man VR (Quest 2 & Quest Pro)

Originally released as a PSVR exclusive, Iron Man VR flew its way onto Quest in 2022, making some drastic improvements to the experience along the way. While the technical constraints of the system marred the PSVR release, Iron Man VR on Quest is a different beast.

There's practically no load times and switching to a standalone system without wires makes the gameplay more immersive than ever. You'll embody Tony Stark and his suit of armor in a thrilling and engaging story-driven campaign, featuring combat and traversal that adds up to an addictive superhero experience.

Read more: Iron Man VR Quest 2 Review

10. Little Cities

Little Cities is the best city simulator game available on any VR platform, let alone Quest 2. It perfectly distills the formula down into a focused approach that emphasizes city management through design. Instead of getting bogged down in menus, the ebb and flow of your city will be determined by how you lay out the roads, key services and various elements provided to you.

Little Cities is high on this list because it does all of this while being keenly aware of intelligent VR design. Everything in the game is designed to work optimally and intuitively in a VR headset. Every element feels well-considered and incredibly immersive. Even if you're not a fan of the city simulator genre, Little Cities is visually stunning and charming enough for anyone to enjoy. As you would expect, the game has also receive several post-launch content updates, including the Attractions Update, Sandbox Update, Snowy Island DLC and more.

Read more: Little Cities Review / Little Cities Draws A Line In The Sandbox

9. Beat Saber

VR's poster child is a natural fit on Quest. In Beat Saber, you slash notes to the beat of the music, dodge obstacles and try to master an ever-growing list of fantastic tracks.

Beat Saber is empowering, energetic and one of the most devilishly addictive VR games of all time. It was a hit when it released in 2018 and since then it's gone from strength-to-strength, now offering a bunch of paid DLC music packs that include hits from massive artists, such as Queen, Billie Eilish, Lizzo, The Weeknd, Green Day, Lady Gaga, Fall Out Boy and many more.

Read more: Beat Saber Review / Queen Music Pack DLC: A Must-Have For Beat Saber Fans

8. Walkabout Mini Golf

Mini golf is actually something that could and should work quite well in VR. Walkabout Mini Golf is all the proof you need; it's an accurate representation of the game that goes beyond what's possible in real life whilst also remaining authentic throughout.

This ticks all the boxes – plenty of courses, extensive multiplayer support, different themes for each level and, above all, pinpoint physics that are arguably better than the real thing because there's none of the small snags you'd find on the surface of physical courses. Hard to fault! Plus, the game receives ongoing support from developers Mighty Coconut, with regular free and paid DLC courses added over time.

Read more: Walkabout Mini Golf review

7. Resident Evil 4 VR (Quest 2 & Quest Pro)

We had our doubts that Resident Evil 4 would really work well in VR, but it not only survived the transition - it ended up being one of the best Meta Quest 2 games. This is a full port of Leon Kennedy's best-known zombie adventure, with a first-person view and full motion control support.

Sure, some elements of this version of the game don't hold up well, like virtual cutscene screens. But when you're facing a horde of enemies with your back literally against the wall, it's hard to care. This is a wonderful way to revisit a classic.

Read more: Resident Evil 4 VR Review

6. Superhot VR

Superhot VR is one of the oldest games on this list and yet, over six years later, it's still easily one of the best examples of how VR can give us entirely new gaming experiences. In this cinematic shooter, times moves only when you do. Sit still and the world around you will freeze, but move your body and it will jolt back to life. It's your very own Matrix simulator.

What makes the game such an enduring hit is its accessible design that instantly picks up on a professional slickness you won't find anywhere else in VR. From last-minute gun grabs to well-placed knife throws, the game constantly delivers unprecedented satisfaction with its action. Superhot VR is still one of the best Meta Quest 2 games available - surely we're way past due for a sequel?

Read more: Superhot VR Review

5. Eye of the Temple

Eye of the Temple is one of the best examples of a game designed from the ground-up for VR – the end result is a triumphant room-scale platformer on Quest.

In this Indiana Jones-inspired adventure, you'll begin outside a large temple with a whip in one hand and torch in the other. Work your way deeper into the temple by completing puzzles and navigating platforming obstacles along the way.

The genius part of Eye of the Temple is how it handles movement – this is a true room-scale VR platformer, so almost all movement is real, physical movement around your play space. Some clever design tricks ensure you never have to worry about walking out of your play space or into your guardian (which also makes it a great experience for those who are starting out with VR).

Be warned though: you'll need a decent amount of space – Eye of the Temple requires a minimum play area of at least 2m x 2m.

Read more: Eye of the Temple Review

4. Pistol Whip

Pistol Whip was once the new kid on the block, but continual updates and new content has cemented the game as one of the best, most stylish arcade rhythm games around. For our money, Pistol Whip's sharpshooting, sharp sounding, beat-based gameplay proves even more hypnotic than Beat Saber.

In this neon-lit shooter, you stream down corridors, blasting bad guys to grizzly tunes, avoiding incoming fire and trying to rack up the best scores by firing on-beat. Whereas Beat Saber wants to make you a dancing Jedi master, Pistol Whip aims to teach you John Wick-esque gun-fu with style, elegantly fusing the rhythmic and cinematic together into a pulsating, vibrant monster of its own.

Since launch, Cloudhead Games have continually supported Pistol Whip with more content, new features and extra tracks, making it one of the most entertaining and comprehensive arcade titles available on Quest.

Read more: Pistol Whip Review / Pistol Whip Brings Good News With Latest Overdrive Scene /

3. Unplugged

There was a heck of a lot of doubt -- even from our camp -- that Unplugged could really work. It's a Guitar Hero-style game in which you strum notes arriving to the beat. But, instead of holding a plastic peripheral in your hand, the Quest version of the game relies entirely on hand-tracking. Despite having some technical hiccups, we think it really works.

When you hit a streak, Unplugged is a genuinely empowering air guitar experience that will have you shredding with the best of them, and it's only got better over time as the tech improves. Plus, new updates from developers Anotherway continue to add mor songs to the already crazy good tracklist of rock classics.

For those reasons, Unplugged easily earns its high place on our best Meta Quest 2 games list.

Read more: Unplugged Review

2. Demeo

Demeo isn't a perfect tabletop game by any means. But it is a really good one and, more importantly, its first-rate four-player multiplayer VR experience makes it feel like a genuine social event in a way that no flatscreen game -- and even few VR games -- have ever really matched.

You pick a class and tackle randomly generated dungeons, but the game's punishing difficulty means sessions can last anywhere from a few minutes to multiple hours. Demeo instantly cemented itself at launch as one of the best Meta Quest 2 games, but since then it's only got better with more content. Free updates from Resolution Games have given players all new campaigns to play through, such as Reign of Madness, Curse of the Serpent Lord and more.

Read more: Demeo Review

1. The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners

We would have never pegged a game based upon The Walking Dead to carry arguably the best design and user interaction you’ll find in VR, but Saints & Sinners delivers. This sets the bar for VR zombie games and the entire medium alike with ridiculously entertaining physics-based combat that has you wrestling with undead hordes, throwing every ounce of effort into every swing and stab.

But this isn’t just a silly sandbox. Saints & Sinners packs its action into a full, meaty VR campaign that sees you trekking through the remains of New Orleans. Add in human enemies, side-missions and the ability to kill zombies with a spoon, and you have one of the deepest native VR games on the market. Thanks to an obscenely good port from developer Skydance Interactive, Saints & Sinners is at the top of our best Oculus Quest games and best Meta Quest 2 games list.

Read more: The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Review

Our list of best Meta Quest 2 games is designed to be updated regularly each year.

Update 07/04/23 – List re-ordered. Removed Bonelab, The Last Clockwinder. Added Eye of the Temple, Ghost Signal.

Update 04/11/23 – Removed Echo VR in light of the game's shutdown. Added Among Us VR and added information on free-to-play for Population: One.

Update 01/17/23 – List reordered. Zenith and Gorn removed, Iron Man VR and What the Bat? added.

Update 10/18/22 – List reordered. The Room, A Township Tale, Blade & Sorcery, Song in the Smoke, Ghost Giant, I Expect You To Die 2 & Until You Fall removed. Moss: Book II, Cubism, Tentacular, Bonelab, Green Hell VR, Red Matter 2, The Last Clockwinder, Little Cities added.

Update 05/17/22 – List reordered slightly, Honorable Mentions added.

Update 03/15/22 – Larcenauts, Carve Snowboarding removed. Zenith, Ultrawings 2 added.

Update 11/26/21 – Sniper Elite VR, Red Matter, Cosmodread, In Death, FNAFVR removed. Resident Evil 4 VR, Song in the Smoke, Blade And Sorcery: Nomad, Gorn, Unplugged added.

Update 08/30/21 – I Expect You To Die, Myst, Contractors, Job Simulator removed. A Township Tale, Sniper Elite VR, Larcenauts, I Expect You To Die 2 added.

Update 06/15/21 – The Under Presents, Blair Witch, Vacation Simulator, Accounting+ removed. Demeo, Carve Snowboarding, Walkabout, Cosmodread added.

Update 12/25/20 – Population: One, Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners, Myst, Blair Witch, Contractors added. Spaceteam, Robo Recall, Apex Construct, Lies Beneath, Phantom removed.

Update 10/12/20 – Until You Fall added. Trover Saves The Universe removed.

Update 09/13/20 – Acron, Down The Rabbit Hole, National Geographic, Rec Room, VRChat, Keep Talking, VVR, The Climb, Exorcist removed. Onward, Echo VR, Spaceteam VR, The Under Presents, FNAFVR, Phantom: Covert Ops, Trover Saves The Universe added.

Update 04/09/20 – Curious Tale of the Stolen Pets, SPT, Journey of the Gods, Face Your Fears II, Racket: Nx, Job Simulator removed. Down The Rabbit Hole, Ghost Giant, The Room VR, Eleven: Table Tennis, Vacation Simulator, OhShape added.

Update 12/06/19 – Fisherman's Tale, Pistol Whip, Espire 1, SPT, National Geographic VR, The Climb, Curious Tale Of The Stolen Pets added. Raccoon Lagoon, Wands, Fujii, Orbus Reborn, BoxVR, Dreadhalls, Thumper removed.