UploadVR's 2022 game of the year is back with more levels set in the backlots of Battywood.

We found instant appeal in 2o22 with What The Bat? and its lighthearted approach to VR game design. We even selected Triband's spatial silliness – which gives you bats for hands – as game of the year. With Triband's latest trailer, the developers showcase a new set of levels available now which take players to a series of movie-themed activities.

Triband shared their latest during the UploadVR Summer Showcase. I'm particularly fond of the Monty Python And The Holy Grail reference teased in the latest trailer, but there's a lot packed into the short video and much more to discover across the game's many levels.

What The Bat? is available on Steam, PlayStation VR2 and the Quest store.