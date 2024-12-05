Watch The Winter UploadVR Showcase Here

The Winter UploadVR Showcase is underway with a series of releases today, this holiday season and being planned throughout 2025 as well.

Watch the Showcase here with videos from a range of VR developers including Vertigo 2, Walkabout Mini Golf, Airspace Defender, I Am Cat and so many more.

We've hosted our VR Download today, posted an interview with Vertigo 2 creator Zach Tisakalis-Brown, compared the graphics of Behemoth across all platforms, assessed the diversification of Meta's supply chain, and toured Walkabout Mini Golf's latest Holiday Hideaway course for our exclusive design tour.

Now it's time to check in on some of the latest trailers in the UploadVR Showcase brought to you by the AIXR XR Awards, and check back with UploadVR in the hours, days and weeks ahead as we bring you all the latest in VR and mixed reality.