Tour Walkabout Mini Golf's Cozy Holiday Hideaway Under The Christmas Tree

'Twas the night before Christmas and all through the house not a creature was stirring except for the mini golfers.

Creative place-making from Walkabout Mini Golf development studio Mighty Coconut reaches new heights as golfers become miniature underneath the Christmas Tree in Holiday Hideaway. Mini mini golf plays out in the corner of a cozy cabin the night before Christmas, with a hard mode to unlock reversing the game's typical night course for a scene on Christmas morning.

0:00 / 0:32 1×

Walkabout's 30th course is available as a paid add-on now across all platforms, following an '80s arcade in 8-Bit Lair released in October. Mighty Coconut's creative team works on its courses for roughly a year with eight or so in process at any given time. Given the studio's regular release cadence, Walkabout's fans are growing accustomed to exploring roughly two new courses per season for around $8.

Lucas Martell and Don Carson from Mighty Coconut offered UploadVR a design tour marking the project's ongoing evolution. The 20-plus minute walkthrough follows the creators from hole 1 and its board game version of Walkabout Mini Golf through all the holiday decorations and onto the hidden hole 18.

During the UploadVR Showcase, Mighty Coconut also offered a quick look at its Exploding Kittens avatar pack for $1.99 including Tacocat, Pigacorn, Zombie Cat, Rainbow Ralphing Cat, and Catomic Bomb.

Long-time fans of Walkabout will also notice the developers have reworked the ball sorting tray at the shack to organize found balls by course. Players can now see at a glance which courses still have the most hidden balls.

Mighty Coconut also confirmed to UploadVR during the UploadVR Showcase that 2025's forthcoming course Viva Las Elvis will feature an original score by a live band. Check out the Showcase for videos from Walkabout as well as reveals showing the latest from Vertigo 2, I Am Cat, and many more.

You can follow Mighty Coconut's full design journey across most of its courses in our Walkabout design playlist.