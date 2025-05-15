Pirates VR: Jolly Roger is going treasure hunting today on PlayStation VR2.

Developed by Split Light Studio, Pirates VR: Jolly Roger previously released on Steam in January, and the action adventure game is now available on Sony's headset. Having reached a strange Caribbean island with your reliably sarcastic parrot companion, you're tasked with exploring this cursed location by fighting off undead pirates, exploring strange ruins and solving puzzles.

Today's PlayStation VR2 port features a few new additions, too. Haptic feedback has been implemented for both the headset and Sense controllers alongside adaptive trigger support, and there's a new introduction scene set in a pirate bar. However, as previously confirmed by publisher VRKiwi, there are “no plans yet” to bring this new introduction scene to the Steam release.

We've not had the chance to go hands-on yet with the PlayStation VR2 port, though we had mixed opinions in our Pirates VR: Jolly Roger review back in January on PC VR. While we criticized some design issues and shallow combat, we still found a “colorful” adventure with rewarding exploration.

Pirates VR: Jolly Roger is out now on PlayStation VR2 and Steam.