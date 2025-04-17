Pirates VR: Jolly Roger Charts A Course For PlayStation VR2 Next Month

Pirates VR: Jolly Roger is dropping the anchor next month on PlayStation VR2.

Developed by Split Light Studio, Pirates VR: Jolly Roger first released on Steam back in January. You find yourself exploring cursed Caribbean islands as you search for treasure while fighting off undead pirates, exploring strange ruins and more, joined by a trusted yet sarcastic parrot companion. Here's the new trailer.

We can also expect some changes with the PlayStation VR2 version. Publisher VRKiwi confirmed this port will support headset and controller haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, and there's also a brand-new introduction scene set in a pirates bar. When asked if this scene will join the Steam release, a VRKiwi representative informed UploadVR that there are “no plans yet” but didn't rule out this happening in the future.

We had mixed opinions in our Pirates VR: Jolly Roger review back in January on PC VR, praising it as a “colorful” adventure that left us wanting more.

Pirates VR: Jolly Roger delivers a colorful VR adventure, yet Split Light's latest game feels like a missed opportunity. Noticeable jank, design issues and shallow combat have left me wanting more, though it's balanced out by rewarding exploration and great visuals. If you don't mind a brief visit to the Caribbean, this lighthearted four-hour campaign has its charms.

Pirates VR: Jolly Roger reaches PlayStation VR2 on May 15, and it's out now on Steam.