Synth Riders Adds Blur, Radiohead & More With 90s Rock Music Pack

Synth Riders goes back to the 90s with its latest music pack, adding Blur, Radiohead and more later today.

Available from 8am PT for most supported platforms, the Synth Riders - 90s Rock Music Pack is the latest song pack themed around a particular decade following this year's 80s Mixtape - Side B. Alongside Blur and Radiohead, this paid DLC pack also features a song from Red Hot Chili Peppers, Soundgarden, and The Presidents of the United States of America.

0:00 / 0:53 1×

Similar to previous packs, you can get each song individually for $1.99 or as a bundle for $7.99. Here's the full 90s Rock Music Pack track list.

Red Hot Chili Peppers - Give It Away

Blur - Song 2

Soundgarden - Black Hole Sun

Radiohead - Creep

The Presidents of the United States of America - Lump

Today's news follows the recent Synth Riders Challenges+ update back in April, which introduced power-ups previously seen in multiplayer battles to asynchronous Challenges. Themed on the premise of aliens messing up your run, this includes modifiers like missiles you need to punch or dodge, or on-screen notes disappearing or changing colors.

Synth Riders - 90s Rock Music Pack is out today on Quest, Steam, PlayStation VR2, and Apple Vision Pro.