Synth Riders ‘80s Mixtape Side B Adds Queen, Rick Astley, Toto & More

Prepare your hot pants and leg warmers as Synth Riders' 80s Mixtape Side B pack summons seven more cult classic hits on most VR platforms today.

A follow-on DLC to Synth Riders ' time capsule music pack, 80s Mixtape Side A , 80s Mixtape Side B summons seven more synth-heavy tracks to bop to as you swing your controllers to the beat in search of high scores. "Bringing fan-favorite tracks from the '80s to Synth Riders was a thrill, but we knew that for ‘Side B,’ we had to raise the bar with even more iconic songs from this totally awesome era,” says Kluge Interactive CEO Arturo Perez in a prepared statement. “We think we nailed it - and couldn’t resist Rickrolling our players in the process.”

Here's the full 80's Mixtape - Side B tracklist:

Don't Stop Me Now - Queen

Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go -Wham!

Africa - Toto

Don't You (Forget About Me) - Simple Minds

Just Like Heaven - The Cure

Out of Touch - Daryl Hall & John Oates

Never Gonna Give You Up - Rick Astley

The addition of this new pack sees Synth Riders' track list climb to over 150 tracks, 75 of which come from paid DLC additions, like the Electro Swing Essentials 2 pack or the recently released Barbie Dance ‘N’ Dream pack .

The 80s Mixtape Side B DLC is available now for $11 on Quest, PS VR2, PC VR, and Pico. Apple Vision Pro users with an Apple Arcade subscription can access the new tracks at no additional cost.