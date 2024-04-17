Synth Riders ‘80s Mixtape Comes To Vision Pro, Steam, & Quest 3

Synth Riders invites you to Take On Me with its 80s Mixtape, launching this week on most VR headsets.

Marking the latest premium music pack for Synth Riders, the '80s Mixtape—Side A' introduces five new songs from famous artists like A-ha, Phil Collins, and more. While these new tracks are available as paid DLC, this latest update also includes 'Endless Café,' a free 80s-themed vaporwave visual environment. You can watch the A-ha themed trailer below.

Here's the full 80's Mixtape - Side A tracklist:

Take On Me - a-ha

Whip It - DEVO

We Built This City - Starship

Sussudio - Phil Collins

New Sensation - INXS

The 80s Mixtape marks the first Synth Riders premium content update on Apple Vision Pro. Following its launch in February, last month saw developer Kluge Interactive introduce a local Party Mode on Apple's headset, and we previously called it one of the best Apple Vision Pro games currently available.

The 80s Mixtape – Side A music pack reaches Steam and Quest on April 18 for $7.99, while Apple Arcade subscribers will receive these songs for no extra charge on Apple Vision Pro. The PSVR 2 release will follow on April 23.