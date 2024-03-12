Synth Riders Will Add A Local Party Mode On Apple Vision Pro

Synth Riders will receive a Party Mode next week on Apple Vision Pro.

Following last month's launch, Synth Riders on Apple Vision Pro will receive its first major update on March 22. Developer Kluge Interactive states Party Mode lets you compete on the same device using Vision Pro's Guest Mode, allowing you to save song scores locally without affecting your ranking on Game Center leaderboards. Game Center achievements are also being added.

“Party mode and Game Center are just the beginning," says Abraham Aguero, Creative Director at Kluge Interactive. "Stay tuned as we continue to roll out more ways for players to engage with Synth Riders."

One of the more high-profile Apple Vision Pro launch games last month, Synth Riders was rebuilt "from the ground up" for its latest port. Featuring hand-tracking support and a "brand-new audio-reactive spatial environment," it currently includes 70 songs across nine music packs, such as Electro Swing Essentials 2.

Synth Riders is available now on Apple Vision Pro with an Apple Arcade subscription for $6.99 monthly. It's also on SteamVR, Pico, PSVR 2, Viveport and the Meta Quest platform.