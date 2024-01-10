Interested in what games you can play on Apple Vision Pro? Here's the full line-up.

Out on February 2 in the US, Apple Vision Pro is almost here but the $3,500 headset isn't specifically focused on gaming. Because Vision Pro won't include tracked controllers, the kinds of VR/AR/MR games that will be available may be quite a bit different from other headsets, and Apple is insisting on calling them "spatial" games.

So, if you're planning to pick up Apple Vision Pro and are curious to know how it handles AR/VR gaming, only a handful of options are currently confirmed as on the way. We'll continue updating this list as more announcements come in but, for now, here are all the confirmed Apple Vision Pro games:

​​Demeo

One of the best games available on Meta Quest, Demeo is also coming to Apple Vision Pro. A virtual game board with up to four-player co-op, you battle monsters within dungeons through turn-based combat across fantasy campaigns.

On Vision Pro, developer Resolution Games previously confirmed Demeo includes playing the game in either fully immersive VR or mixed reality.

Game Room

Previously spotted during the Apple Vision Pro reveal, it's recently been listed as a launch game. While the main image suggests classic board games like chess and cards, little else is currently known.

Just Hoops

Just Hoops - Quest MR trailer

Currently available on Quest App Lab and Pico, Just Hoops is a retro-inspired arcade basketball game with mixed reality support from Realcast.

Speaking to UploadVR, Creative Director Diego Fernandez-Bravo confirmed it's also coming to Apple Vision Pro with the team targeting launch on February 2.

Rec Room

Rec Room remains a popular social experience across VR and flatscreen platforms, so it's little surprise to see it's coming to Apple Vision Pro. It currently only supports controller inputs, though the studio previously confirmed hand tracking controls are being developed. A release date remains unknown.

Super Fruit Ninja

Fruit Ninja VR 2 Steam screenshot

Continuing the trend of Fruit Ninja VR adaptations, we're not sure whether Super Fruit Ninja is a new game or if Halfbrick renamed Fruit Ninja VR 2 to fit Apple's guidelines. Previously seen in the WWDC 2023 conference, Apple recently mentioned it again alongside the Vision Pro release date.

What The Golf?

Initially released in 2019 on mobile before subsequent PC and Switch ports, Triband's original game is being adapted for Vision Pro. This physics-based golf parody promises to "transform the space around players" on February 2nd. However, all we've seen so far is a brief clip (1:21:35) during WWDC's Platforms State of the Union.

Interested in learning more about Apple Vision Pro? Check out our previous hands-on preview during WWDC 2023:

You can also check our full specifications rundown to find out more:

