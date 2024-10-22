Escape Simulator VR Gets Free Talos Principle DLC Today On Steam & Quest

Escape Simulator VR launched a free DLC based on The Talos Principle, and it's out now on Quest and Steam.

Following its recent arrival on Quest, Pine Studio's puzzle game Escape Simulator VR just launched new DLC in collaboration with Devolver Digital and Croteam. This latest crossover focuses on The Talos Principle, which you may recall received its own VR adaptation back in 2017. Here's the new trailer.

"In the new DLC, budding escapees can team up with friends or go solo into the realm of the metaphysical where they’ll need to work to escape the simulation by

solving a series of mind-bending challenges using solutions that warp both time and space," states Pine Studio in a press release.

That's not the only upcoming DLC planned, either. The developer recently announced the Mayan DLC pack will follow on December 5, featuring four new escape rooms set in the Central American Jungle. Unlike The Talos Principle, it's a paid DLC pack that will cost $5.99.

Escape Simulator VR is available now on the Meta Quest platform and Steam.