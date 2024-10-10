Escape Simulator VR Arrives On Meta Quest Today

After a successful launch as a free PC VR update on Steam, Escape Simulator VR is now available on Meta Quest headsets.

Previously launched as a flatscreen game in 2021, Escape Simulator allows players to enjoy escape rooms without leaving the comfort of their homes. An update in early 2024 allowed players on Steam to enjoy a more immersive experience with virtual reality mode, and now, an official VR version is available for the Meta Quest 3 family and Quest 2.

Much like the flatscreen version and PC VR update, Escape Simulator VR tasks you alone or with your friends to complete a variety of escape rooms by completing puzzles and interacting with the environment. If you finish the standard rooms in the game, community-developed and additional DLC brings more adventures to enjoy.

The Meta Quest version of the game delivers integration with Meta Quest’s Touch Controllers, alongside the ability to play in your preferred style of sitting, standing, or roomscale boundaries.

We went hands-on with the Escape Simulator VR update earlier this year, where we were "considerably impressed" with our brief time with the VR version of the game. The launch of the Escape Simulator VR port for Meta Quest will allow more players than before to enjoy Pine Studios' escape room puzzler.

Escape Simulator is now available on the Meta Quest platform. You can also play the PC VR version on Steam.