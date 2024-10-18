Airspace Defender Enters Early Access Today On Quest

Airspace Defender, a mixed reality game inspired by Missile Command, launches today in early access on Quest.

Developed by Not Suspicious, Airspace Defender seeks to deliver a modern twist on Atari's classic arcade game using the MR capabilities of Quest. Beginning life as a prototype during the April 2024 Meta Hackathon, you're tasked with managing the city's defenses and protecting your citizens from enemy attacks. You can also purchase upgrades for new weapons and reconstruction efforts.

We previously went hands-on with Airspace Defender last month, and came away impressed by Not Suspicious' upcoming games. We believed the neon vector graphics "look stunning" against the Quest 3's color passthrough, praising it for offering a "fresh take on classic arcade-style gameplay in mixed reality" with "intuitive" hand tracking controls.

Airspace Defender arrives today on the Horizon Store for Quest 2, Quest 3, Quest 3S, and Quest Pro.