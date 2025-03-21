Table Troopers On Quest Looks Like Worms In Mixed Reality

Table Troopers is a mixed reality multiplayer game inspired by Worms, and it's coming to Quest later this year.

Developed by German studio Cosmorama Technologies, Table Troopers takes the rotatable tabletop approach for a new MR strategy game. Reminiscent of Team 17's acclaimed series Worms, this lets you charge individual units with attacking enemies across the battlefield. Using hand tracking controls, you can move units directly and fire weapons to create lasting environmental destruction.

As seen in the above gameplay trailer using alpha build footage, Table Troopers offers a wide selection of weapons that range between sniper rifles, stick grenades and RPGs. You can also call in aerial support for dropping bombs, dealing heavy damage to the battlefield. While the above footage shows color passthrough, Cosmorama informed UploadVR that Quest 2 is also supported.

It's one of the first titles to publicly appear from Oculus Publishing's Ignition program, a fund for small newly formed teams aiming to build games which are “more mainstream than niche and broad in scope with compelling Quest 3 interaction mechanics”. During his recent GDC 2025 talk, Meta's Director of Games, Chris Pruett, confirmed it's provided funding to 21 different startups.

Table Troopers is coming to the wider Meta Quest platform later this year.