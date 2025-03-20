Meta says it funded over 100 VR & mixed reality titles that shipped in 2024, as well as over 200 currently in "active production".

These figures were revealed today at GDC 2025 by Meta's Director of Games Chris Pruett, during a talk where he also revealed that over $2 billion has been spent on Quest content to date, and monthly headset usage increased 30% in 2024.

The talk came just hours after Meta's CTO Andrew Bosworth declared on X that "we are still investing massively in VR gaming and don't plan to stop", while noting that "there is a much stronger continuum between social and gaming than there used to be though, true on our platform with things like Gorilla Tag and true elsewhere with things like Fortnite".

Meta directly invests in VR and mixed reality content through two ventures, Oculus Studios and Oculus Publishing, the only remaining usages of the Oculus brand.

Oculus Studios consists of the seven acquired studios building VR and MR games: Beat Games, Camouflaj, Sanzaru Games, Downpour Interactive, BigBox VR, Armature, and Twisted Pixel. Ready At Dawn was the eighth, before Meta shut it down last year.

Over the past two years, Meta's first-party studios have shipped two AAA VR games, Asgard's Wrath 2 from Sanzaru and Batman: Arkham Shadow from Camouflaj. Beat Games released numerous Beat Saber music packs, BigBox has continued to improve Population: One, and Downpour will soon launch the Onward Update 2.0 overhaul.

Meanwhile, Oculus Publishing "funds, supports, and manages" third-party VR and MR developers to build and port titles for Quest, some exclusively and others not.

Two years ago Meta said 150 games were in "active development", and now it says 100 were shipped in 2024 while 200 are currently in "active production". That suggests the perception of Meta pulling back on investing in games may not be entirely accurate.

However, Bosworth's statement that there is "a much stronger continuum between social and gaming than there used to be" may suggest that the type of games being funded are different than in past years, reflecting Pruett's comments during his GDC talk around the shifting demographics of Quest buyers.

Last year Meta launched Oculus Publishing Ignition, a fund for small newly-formed teams to build games that are "more mainstream than niche and broad in scope with compelling Quest 3 interaction mechanics". Pruett says Meta settled on 21 startups to receive funding from this venture.

Pruett said Meta's focus for 2025 is "largely" on the rising number of adults who enjoy "sports, action movies, concerts—all kinds of stuff", suggesting less focus on traditional gaming content.