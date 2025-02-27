Kendrick Lamar's Not Like Us Is Now A Drake-Slicing Beat Saber Map

Kendrick Lamar's Not Like Us is now an official track in Beat Saber.

Launched today as the latest shock drop following Houdini by Eminem, Beat Saber's latest track is Kendrick Lamar's famous diss track released last May during his much publicized feud with Canadian rapper Drake. Following its recent appearance at the Super Bowl Halftime Show that Lamar headlined and winning five Grammys, it's now officially available as DLC.

Today's shock drop follows Beat Saber dropping its largest paid DLC music pack for the popular rhythm game back in December. Featuring 17 songs from Metallica, including One and Master of Puppets, this also featured a dedicated environment with fire and lighting effects.

It's not the only time we've seen Kendrick Lamar's music in VR rhythm games recently, either. Synth Riders also celebrated the Super Bowl LIX with a Kendrick Lamar Experience, exploring the lens of Lamar's music video for 2017 track 'Humble.' Though it launched as a timed Apple Vision Pro exclusive, that's coming to other platforms “at a later date.”

Beat Saber - Not Like Us track is now available for $1.99 on Quest, Steam, and PlayStation VR2.