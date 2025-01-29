Synth Riders Celebrates Super Bowl LIX With Kendrick Lamar Experience On Apple Vision Pro

Synth Riders is celebrating Super Bowl LIX with a Kendrick Lamar Experience next month as a timed Apple Vision Pro exclusive.

Coinciding with Kendrick Lamar's headlining performance at next week's Super Bowl LIX halftime show, Kluge Interactive is releasing a new 'Experience' only on Apple's headset. Exploring the lens of Lamar's music video for 2017 track 'Humble,' Kluge says this journey will transport players from New Orleans to Los Angeles while “making it through crowds to take a rightful place on the throne.”

It's the latest Synth Riders Experience after last month's 'Barbie Dance 'n Dream' DLC, which was followed by the '80s Mixtape Side B DLC three weeks ago. Much like the Barbie Experience, Humble also supports both a fully immersive environment and mixed reality.

While Lamar's Humble joins a list of Synth Riders Experiences that includes League of Legends, Lindsey Stirling and Muse, it's the first time we've seen an Experience locked into timed exclusivity. We'd speculate this is likely due to Apple Music sponsoring this year's Super Bowl Halftime Show, and Kluge informed UploadVR that it “will come to other VR platforms at a later date.”

The Kendrick Lamar Humble Experience arrives on February 6 for Apple Vision Pro, and Synth Riders is available now via an Apple Arcade subscription.