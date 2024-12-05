Synth Riders Gets Barbie Dance 'N Dream Experience Today

Barbie is the latest crossover for a Synth Riders Experience, and it's out today on most supported VR platforms.

Officially titled the “Barbie Dance 'n Dream” experience, the latest Synth Riders DLC sees you step through a Barbie box to the K-pop song 'Barbie Dreams (ft. Kaliii)' by Fifty Fifty, which featured in the 2023 Barbie film. Alongside a fully immersive environment, this latest experience supports mixed reality if you're playing on Apple Vision Pro or the Quest 3 family.

Today's news follows Synth Riders receiving a brand-new user interface in last month's update. While the Apple Vision Pro version already uses a simplified UI and was therefore unaffected, this update was made available for Quest, Steam, PS VR2, and Pico users.

Synth Riders Experience – Barbie Dance 'n Dream is available now on the Meta Quest platform, Steam, and PS VR2 for $3. On Apple Vision Pro, it's available through an Apple Arcade subscription.