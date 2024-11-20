Synth Riders Overhauls User Interface In Latest Update

Synth Riders received a brand new user interface in today's update.

While the Apple Vision Pro version uses a simplified UI based on this redesign and is therefore unaffected, today's Synth Riders update is now live on all other active platforms - Quest, Steam, PS VR2, and Pico. Kluge Interactive states this new approach is designed to "make it easier to find Challenges, your friends, and the songs you want to play," also providing UploadVR the following screenshots.

Synth Riders new user interface

Speaking to UploadVR at Gamescom 2024, Kluge Interactive CEO Arturo Perez told us more. Perez confirmed the UI refresh comes from all the content updates Synth Riders has received across the years, informing me that many newcomers "didn't know what to do" when starting the game.

"We're in our sixth year and if you look at the first five years in particular, there was a lot of innovation, new content, but it started getting unwieldy. We were always prioritizing either new devices like PS VR2 or Apple Vision Pro, or new modes, and we started realizing "Hey, now there's too many options." The feedback has been pretty consistent for a while."

Perez also clarified that this doesn't mean Synth Riders will stop expanding to new headsets when they become available.

"That new userbase is growing, new headsets are coming that we're also responding to. With Apple, it's a long-term thing for them but there's still a new player base to unlock there. Google's coming too, so we're all getting ready for this."

Synth Riders is available now on the Meta Quest platform, Apple Vision Pro with an Apple Arcade subscription, Steam, Pico, and PS VR2.