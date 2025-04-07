Physics Sandbox Hit Besiege Is Getting A VR Remake On Quest

Besiege, the physics-based sandbox where you construct war machines, is getting a VR remake next month on Quest.

Released a decade ago in early access before its full launch in 2020, Besiege by Spiderling Studios is being “rebuilt from the ground up” for Meta Quest headsets. Your goal is to construct medieval siege machines and more modern designs that range from catapults, tanks, and giant mechs. The game features a 50-level campaign where you can destroy castles, fight armies and terrorize villagers, alongside three sandbox environments to freely build your own designs.

The Quest version is being developed by 3R Games, who are best known for Thief Simulator VR: Greenview Street and the upcoming title Cave Crave. Besiege VR features the original PC game, but it won't include the flatscreen game's post-launch expansions like The Splintered Sea. It's currently unknown if any expansions will arrive post-launch.

“With game audio reworked for full 3D environment, haptic responses to every crushing impact and new UI remade for intuitive VR building, the world of Besiege awaits you to smash it stone by stone,” stated Piotr Surmacz, 3R Games CEO in a prepared statement.

Despite 3R Games describing this as a remake, Besiege VR can also import your machines from the PC version onto Quest. However, the studio also notes that “not all machine sizes and features will be 1:1 transferable to VR” due to hardware limitations.

Besiege VR reaches the Meta Quest platform this May for $20, offering four unique skin sets if you pre-order it.