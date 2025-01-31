Cave Crave Looks Like A Claustrophobic Climber On Quest & PS VR2

Cave Crave promises a claustrophobic VR spelunking game with “no cheap horror tricks,” arriving this spring on Quest and PS VR2.

Developed by 3R Games, who previously released Thief Simulator VR: Greenview Street, Cave Crave sees you exploring tight tunnels and caves as you try to find an escape. This requires marking your own clues across cave walls using chalk, clearing obstacles with a hammer, and using ice axes to climb across walls and ceilings. Here's the announcement trailer.

“Step into the underground world of caves in the most realistic VR spelunking game, where the entire environment is your map, just waiting to be discovered,” states the studio on the store page.

Assisting you on this journey is a grip indicator, one that signals your remaining strength before a potentially perilous fall. You'll also need to perform maintenance on your gear to keep its reliability. Little else is currently known beyond what's in the trailer, but we're interested in seeing how this intense adventure progresses.

Cave Crave is heading to Quest and PS VR2 in spring 2025.