A Chinese news outlet claims that Apple Vision Pro 2 has entered mass production already, though this contradicts other rumors.

IT Home cites a pseudonymous source, which it says claims that the "panels, shells and other key components" of the headset are already in mass production. It even names specific suppliers for the glass and shell.

No specifications or details about the potentially upcoming headset are given by the new report.

Back in September, supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claimed that mass production of a refreshed Apple Vision Pro with an M5 chipset was expected to begin in the second half of 2025.

The M5 chip hasn't yet been announced, but Apple claims M4 has a 50% more powerful CPU and 4 times more powerful GPU than M2, suggesting the M5 Vision Pro could deliver a phenomenal performance increase.

IT Home's report, if true, would suggest a more aggressive timeline than Kuo expected. It also contradicts recent reporting from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, who in January said that he doesn't expect Apple to launch a new Vision Pro in 2025.

With rumors disagreeing, we'll keep a close eye on Apple for any official announcements of a new Vision headset before drawing any conclusions. Apple is expected to reveal visionOS 3 at WWDC 2025, which is set for June 9.