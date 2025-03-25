Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) will take place on June 9 this year.

The main event will be a free online livestream, and there will also be an in-person "special event" at Apple Park.

Apple first announced visionOS, and the Vision Pro headset, at WWDC 23. And at WWDC 24 it unveiled visionOS 2 and launched the first beta.

Earlier this month, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported that visionOS 3, which will likely be revealed at WWDC 25, will be a "feature-packed release".

While we don't yet know any specific features slated for visionOS 3, Gurman has previously reported that Apple and Sony are working to bring PlayStation VR2 Sense controller support to Vision Pro, and reiterated this reporting last month.