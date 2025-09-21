Meta Connect 2025 Roundup: Everything Announced, And What We Tested

Did you miss Meta Connect 2025, or just not pay full attention? Here's a roundup of all the announcements, and our impressions of what we tested.

Connect is Meta's annual conference where it announces new hardware and major software updates for its Reality Labs "metaverse and wearables" division. The main keynote took place on Wednesday, and the supplementary developer keynote on Thursday.

UploadVR was on-site at Meta Connect 2025, and we've published 16 news articles and 3 impressions pieces so far. That's a lot to keep up with – but don't worry. Here's a summary of everything you need to know:

Smart Glasses

Meta Ray-Ban Display

The big hardware launch of Meta Connect 2025 was Meta Ray-Ban Display, the company's first smart glasses product with a display of any kind, and its first to include its long-in-development sEMG wristband in the box, called Meta Neural Band.

The small fixed heads-up display is full color, but only visible to your right eye. You use finger gestures, sensed by Meta Neural band, to scroll through and click elements in the interface.

Meta Ray-Ban Display is priced at $800, and will initially only be available in-stores at select US retailers.

We went hands-on with Meta Ray-Ban Display and Meta Neural Band at Connect 2025. We found the glasses to be very much a first-generation device, with notable flaws, while the wristband works so well it feels like magic. You can read our full impressions here.

Oakley Meta Vanguard

The new Oakley Meta Vanguard glasses have a wider FOV camera than Meta's other smart glasses, and it's in the center. The device has IP67 water resistance, and leverages Oakley's iconic Sphaera design.

Other than this, Oakley Meta Vanguard functions the same way as Ray-Ban Meta and Oakley Meta HSTN. It does not have a display.

Available in four colors, Oakley Meta Vanguard will ship on October 21.

Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2

The regular Ray-Ban Meta glasses also got an upgrade, giving them the same 3K video recording and major battery life improvement as the recently-launched Oakley Meta HSTN glasses.

Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 is available right now, priced from $380.

The first generation will remain available as a more affordable option, for now, priced from $300.

Garmin Watch Integration

Meta smart glasses are getting Garmin watch integration, letting you ask Meta AI about workout stats and enabling an Autocapture feature.

The Autocapture feature triggers when you "hit key distance milestones or ramp up your heart rate, speed, or elevation".

The glasses are also getting Strava integration. You'll be able to overlay your Garmin and Strava workout stats onto the videos you capture with your glasses, if you want.

Conversation Focus

Meta is readying a Conversation Focus feature for all its smart glasses which will amplify the voice of the person you're speaking to.

The feature follows years-in-development research toward what Facebook at the time called enhanced hearing, as part of its "perceptual superpowers" project, back in 2020.

Wearables Device Access Toolkit

Meta's Wearables Device Access Toolkit, coming later this year, will let smartphone apps interact with the company's smart glasses.

With the initial release of the SDK, Meta says mobile developers will be able to access the camera, speakers, and microphone array of its full glasses lineup. But it won't yet support showing imagery on the display. Nor will it yet support using Meta AI for custom voice commands, though developers can initiate an audio stream to use third-party AI systems.

Disney's first experiment with the toolkit uses Ray-Ban Meta glasses to give guests a personal AI guide in its parks.

Virtual Reality

Horizon Engine: Horizon Worlds Gets An Upgrade

Meta built a new engine to replace the Unity runtime of Horizon Worlds. The company says Horizon Engine brings 4x faster world loading and support for 100+ users in the same instance.

"This engine is fully optimized for bringing the metaverse to life. It is much faster performance and to load things, much better graphics, much easier to create with", Mark Zuckerberg claimed.

Zuckerberg revealed that Horizon Engine already shipped in Quest v81 PTC's overhauled home system, set to arrive on the stable channel of Horizon OS soon.

For worlds, Horizon Engine seems to be rolling out on a world-by-world basis, as they need to be built with the upcoming Horizon Studio.

Horizon Hyperscape: Capture Photorealistic VR Scenes

Meta Horizon Hyperscape, rolling out now in the US, lets you capture a real-world scene with your Quest 3 or Quest 3S and visit it in VR with photorealistic graphics.

It takes around 5 to 10 minutes of walking around your room to capture a Hyperscape, followed by 1 to 8 hours of processing on Meta's servers, depending on the size of the space.

When visiting scanned Hyperscapes, they're rendered on Meta's servers and streamed to your headset.

We went hands-on with Horizon Hyperscape at Connect, and we were blown away. It's the most realistic automatic scene capture we've ever tried, and that it's done from, and viewable on, Quest 3, is nothing short of groundbreaking.

Horizon Hyperscape is "rolling out" now in the US, and to more countries "soon", and Meta says the next step is to make them multiplayer, letting you invite others to join you in your scans as Meta Avatars.

Horizon Studio Will AI-Generate Just About Anything

Meta Horizon Studio, the upcoming overhaul of Horizon Worlds Desktop Editor, is getting an upgraded AI Assistant that can generate or change just about anything.

Since releasing Horizon Worlds Desktop Editor in early access in February and deprecating the in-VR creation tools, Meta has rapidly added more and more AI generation features to the Windows PC application.

Last month, Meta also launched Creator Assistant, an AI agent capable of performing many development tasks. But it cannot leverage the other generative AI tools of the editor.

Horizon Studio's upgraded AI Assistant will change that. Meta says it will be able to AI generate entire worlds, specific assets, and exactly what gameplay mechanics you want, in a matter of seconds or minutes.

The worlds creators build in Horizon Studio will leverage Horizon Engine. It will enter beta "in the coming months", and interested creators can sign up for it here.

Avatar: Fire And Ash Limited-Time 3D Teaser

Quest owners can watch an exclusive 3D teaser for James Cameron's Avatar: Fire and Ash for a limited time in the Horizon TV app.

It comes one week after Meta overhauled the TV app to be a hub for streaming content, both flatscreen and immersive.

We watched the Avatar: Fire and Ash clip during Meta Connect 2025, and found the image quality to be excellent.

The short 3D teaser is the first result, albeit small, of Meta's exclusive multi-year partnership with James Cameron's new company Lightstorm Vision, which Meta said will bring "world-class 3D entertainment experiences spanning live sports and concerts, feature films, and TV series featuring big-name IP" to Horizon OS.

Cameron appeared on-stage during the main keynote for around twelve minutes, where he reiterated his views on how VR headsets are the ideal viewing platform for 3D content.

Blumhouse Enhanced Cinema: M3GAN With Immersive Effects

The Blumhouse Enhanced Cinema app, which will be available only in the US, will let Quest owners watch M3GAN and The Black Phone on a large virtual display in custom environments where immersive effects "spill from the screen".

Blumhouse is the studio behind the biggest horror movie franchises of the 21st century, including Paranormal Activity, Insidious, Sinister, The Purge, Split, Get Out, M3GAN, and the cinema adaptation of Five Nights at Freddy's.

Discord Is Coming To Quest

Discord is coming to Quest's Horizon OS in 2026, Meta announced at Connect.

No specific details beyond that have been revealed yet, but Ryan's wording suggests that like Zoom, and unlike Spotify, Discord should arrive as a true app, not just a web app container.

Discord is set to be the fifth major communication platform available on Quest. As well as Zoom, Meta's own WhatsApp and Messenger are already available on Horizon OS as native apps, and so is Instagram.

Next Evolution Of Horizon OS Interface Tease

During the Connect 2025 Developer Keynote, Meta teased a short clip of the next evolution of Quest's Horizon OS system interface.

Meta CTO Andrew Bosworth called it "our spatial UI navigation", and described it as "a work in progress".