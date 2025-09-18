 Skip to content
Sign In Support Us
Headsets & Tech

Discord Is Coming To Quest Next Year

 &  David Heaney
Discord Is Coming To Quest Next Year
Meta's Head of Content Samantha Ryan announcing Discord coming to Quest.

Discord is coming to Quest's Horizon OS "as a native app" in 2026.

During the Connect 2025 Developer Keynote, Meta's VP of Metaverse Content Samantha Ryan announced that the popular communication platform is coming next year as a "native app".

No specific details beyond that have been revealed yet, but Ryan's wording suggests that like Zoom, and unlike Spotify, Discord should arrive as an Android app, not just a web app container.

Zoom Is Now Available As A 2D App On Quest
Zoom is now freely available on Quest headsets, through an official 2D Android app on the Meta Horizon Store.
UploadVRDavid Heaney

Discord is set to be the fifth major communication platform available on Quest. As well as Zoom, Meta's own WhatsApp and Messenger are already available on Horizon OS as native apps, and so is Instagram.

Last year Horizon OS added the ability to share your first person view in communication apps, the equivalent of a phone's rear camera, and this year the ability to appear as your Meta Avatar, the equivalent of the selfie camera.

As a native app, Discord should be able to take advantage of these features too.

You Can Now Share Your View In WhatsApp & Messenger On Quest
You can now share your first person view during video calls on Quest headsets.
UploadVRDavid Heaney
Quest v76 PTC Lets You Use Your Meta Avatar As A Virtual Webcam
Quest’s Horizon OS v76 PTC lets you use your Meta Avatar as a virtual webcam in video calling apps.
UploadVRDavid Heaney
UploadVR logo

Unlock the full potential of UploadVR and support our independent journalism with an ad-free experience by becoming a Member.

Community Discussion

Weekly Newsletter

More Headsets & Tech

Latest Articles

See More