Discord Is Coming To Quest Next Year

Discord is coming to Quest's Horizon OS "as a native app" in 2026.

During the Connect 2025 Developer Keynote, Meta's VP of Metaverse Content Samantha Ryan announced that the popular communication platform is coming next year as a "native app".

No specific details beyond that have been revealed yet, but Ryan's wording suggests that like Zoom, and unlike Spotify, Discord should arrive as an Android app, not just a web app container.

Discord is set to be the fifth major communication platform available on Quest. As well as Zoom, Meta's own WhatsApp and Messenger are already available on Horizon OS as native apps, and so is Instagram.

Last year Horizon OS added the ability to share your first person view in communication apps, the equivalent of a phone's rear camera, and this year the ability to appear as your Meta Avatar, the equivalent of the selfie camera.

As a native app, Discord should be able to take advantage of these features too.