Spotify Web App Now Available On Quest's Horizon Store

Spotify's web app is now available on Quest's Meta Horizon Store.

It comes in the form of a progressive web app (PWA) - essentially a shortcut to the website that launches in its own dedicated window.

It's already been possible to manually add web apps to your Quest's library as a shortcut since Horizon OS v74, which started rolling out in February.

As such, this release really just improves the discoverability of Spotify for Quest owners, as they'll now see Spotify listed on the store. Plus, many are likely unaware that you can even add web apps to the app library in the first place.

The disadvantage of the web approach, of course, is that it won't work offline. You can't download songs or podcasts, as you could if you sideload the Android app.

It's in stark contrast to Zoom coming to Quest's store earlier this month. Zoom arrived as the actual Android app, not just a web app. Though ironically, Zoom is an inherently online experience anyway, so the app working offline doesn't matter there.

On Apple Vision Pro, in comparison, Apple Music has a native visionOS app with downloads supported.

What you can do, though, is play music in the background. Quest's web browser has had background audio capability for quite a while now, and thus the Spotify web app shortcut can use the same capability.