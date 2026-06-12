Rustmourne Is A Sci-Fi Horror Survival FPS Built For PC VR

Rustmourne, a sci-fi horror shooter inspired by Dead Space and Half-Life: Alyx, was revealed at today's UploadVR Summer Showcase.

The new game reveal trailer, seen here, closed out the showcase:

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The developer describes Rustmourne as "a VR Sci-fi Survival Horror with detailed, VR-designed interactions, strongly inspired by Half-Life: Alyx and Dead Space. Traverse the corridors of an ancient, derelict structure, and face the tortured beings in it: hide, run, or cut off their limbs to survive."

Invoking the name of Half-Life: Alyx has been a double-edged sword for developers. Since its release in 2020, Alyx has set a high bar for other VR games to clear, narrative shooter or otherwise, and the results have been mixed at best. Just from the trailer, it does appear to lean more Dead Space in its environments and creature design, albeit with clear VR interactions.

Rustmourne is available to wishlist now on Steam. At the time of this article, there is no news on additional platforms.