Sabrina Carpenter's Espresso Comes To Beat Saber

Sabrina Carpenter's pop mega-hit Espresso is now a track in Beat Saber.

Widely considered one of the catchiest songs of all time, Espresso won Song of the Year and Best Solo Pop Performance at the 2025 Grammys.

It's now Beat Saber's latest 'Shock Drop', and the first Sabrina Carpenter song officially available in the game. It re-uses the Britney Spears environment, rather than getting its own.

Espresso is available for $1.99 in Beat Saber on Quest and PC VR.

It's the fifth Shock Drop in the past nine months, following Billie Eilish’s Birds of a Feather, Eminem's Houdini, Kendrick Lamar's Not Like Us, and Lady Gaga's Abracadabra.

It's also the second Beat Saber track that you won't find on PlayStation VR and PS VR2, as Meta announced last month that it would no longer release new content for Sony's platform.