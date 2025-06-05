Lady Gaga's Abracadabra Launches In Beat Saber

Lady Gaga's latest hit song "Abracadabra" is now playable in Beat Saber.

The song can be purchased for $1.99. Meta released the song into the game today following previous "shock drop" releases for new or recent hits, including Eminem's "Houdini" and Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us".

0:00 / 0:37 1×

Lady Gaga released a whole music pack for the game in 2021 and Meta is teasing "a busy season of upcoming releases from more iconic artists" in the months ahead. Meta also says that "Abracadabra" includes the newer arc and chain notes.

We'll look to jump in and check it out, but if you've already played the new song please share in the comments your thoughts on the new one. Meta continues to build out quite the extensive library for the leading VR rhythm game, so we'll be curious to see what's in store next.