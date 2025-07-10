Billie Eilish’s Birds Of A Feather Comes To Beat Saber

Billie Eilish’s Birds of a Feather is now available in Beat Saber.

A full Billie Eilish music pack released in 2021, with 10 tracks. Now, Birds of a Feather, Eilish's biggest hit of 2024, is separately available as a 'Shock Drop' track.

Described as a new wave pop song, Birds of a Feather was the most streamed song on Spotify last year, with 1.755 billion global streams.

Birds of a Feather is available for $1.99 in Beat Saber on Quest and PC VR.

It's is the fourth Shock Drop in the past nine months, following Eminem's Houdini, Kendrick Lamar's Not Like Us, and Lady Gaga's Abracadabra.

It's also the first Beat Saber track that you won't find on PlayStation VR and PS VR2, as Meta announced last month that it would no longer release new content for Sony's platform.