Beat Saber Is Ending PlayStation VR & PS VR2 Support

Beat Saber won't release any new content on PlayStation VR and PS VR2, and multiplayer will shut down for both headsets in January.

In a new statement by Beat Games, the developer announced both versions will remain available with cross-buy support across PS4 and PS5. However, neither headset will receive further content updates going ahead, and multiplayer support will end for both headsets on January 21, 2026.

“As we look to the future and plan the next big leap for Beat Saber, we have made the decision to no longer release updates for PS4 and PS5 starting in June 2025,” stated the studio.

As such, Lady Gaga's “Abracadabra” from two weeks ago is the final DLC update for PSVR and PS VR2. Beat Saber will remain available for purchase, and an FAQ confirms customer support will continue. Beat Games also notes that the Steam release remains unaffected, advising “releases will continue to be shared on Steam.”

Dropping support for the original PlayStation VR would've been one thing, given we've seen similar moves for Pistol Whip and Synth Riders, but PS VR2 is more surprising. Since launching in May 2023, Beat Saber continues appearing in the monthly PS VR2 download charts and became 2024's most successful PlayStation VR2 release by revenue.

Arguably the most famous VR game of all time, Beat Saber became one of VR's biggest breakout hits since launching in 2018. It's since reached 10 million players on Quest, and April saw it named as the best-selling Quest game of all time. In 2023, the Wall Street Journal reported that it reached $255 million revenue, though that includes DLC and more recent figures haven't been shared since.

As such, we'd speculate this move is driven instead by Meta's aim to cut costs across Oculus Studios. February saw layoffs at Asgard's Wrath series developer Sanzaru Games in February, followed by Supernatural studio Within Unlimited in April. That's only reinforced by yesterday's news that Meta has ceased development on Onward, merging developer Downpour Interactive's staff into the studio behind Batman: Arkham Shadow, Camouflaj.

For now, Beat Saber and its existing DLC packs will remain on sale across both PlayStation headsets, while the Quest and PC VR versions remain unaffected. Should anything change, we'll keep you informed.