Beat Saber Is 2024's Most Downloaded PlayStation VR2 Game

Beat Saber is 2024's most downloaded game on PlayStation VR2.

You're likely aware that Sony posts the PlayStation Store's top 10 monthly downloads on the PlayStation Blog for every active platform. After releasing December's charts nearly two weeks ago, Sony's now revealed 2024's top downloads across PS5, PS4, free to play flatscreen games, and PS VR2.

Given its consistently strong performance across the year, it's little surprise to see Beat Saber take no.1 across both Europe and North America. Rounding out the top four across both regions is Pavlov — which you may recall was also 2023's most downloaded PlayStation VR2 game — Among Us VR, and Arizona Sunshine 2. Here's the full charts for further information.

PlayStation Store - 2024 Download Chart For PlayStation VR2

Much like 2023, it's worth noting that Sony's criteria excludes games with optional PSVR 2 support, thus removing new contenders like Demeo Battles and My First Gran Turismo. However, Phasmophobia and Gran Turismo 7 still reached the flatscreen PS5 charts. Copies sold through hardware bundles are still excluded, which is only Horizon Call of the Mountain, though that didn't stop it reaching #5 in Europe.

This year's annual stats also marks a notable change, as there's no longer a listed category for original PlayStation VR games. That's unsurprising given the platform's been mostly abandoned by developers, the only notable exception being upcoming horror title The Obsessive Shadow. As such, November 2024 was the last time Sony recorded the top performing PSVR games.