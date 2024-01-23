Pavlov Might Be PSVR 2's Best Selling Game Of 2023

Pavlov topped the PSVR 2 download charts for 2023, though Sony's criteria means that's up for debate.

Every month, Sony posts the PlayStation Store's top 10 downloads on PlayStation Blog for each active platform, with December's charts showing strong debuts for Among Us VR and Five Nights at Freddy's: Help Wanted 2. Now, Sony's released the downloads charts for 2023 and on PSVR 2, Pavlov took no.1 across Europe and North America, while Beat Saber and Kayak VR: Mirage alternated between no.2 and no.3. Here's the full list:

PlayStation Store - 2023 Download Chart For PSVR 2

However, we can't use this to determine whether Pavlov was PSVR 2's most popular game based on sales. Sony's criteria exclude games with optional PSVR 2 support, removing big games like Resident Evil 4 Remake, No Man's Sky and Gran Turismo 7 from these charts. Games bundled with hardware are also excluded, namely Horizon Call of the Mountain.

While we praised PSVR 2 at launch last February, calling it "a major step forward for console VR," recent months have been quieter. Despite notable releases like Resident Evil 4 Remake, Vampire: The Masquerade - Justice and Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord, there's been growing concern about its content library. Presently, Sony hasn't revealed any upcoming first-party PSVR 2 games.

