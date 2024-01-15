FNAF: Help Wanted 2 & Among Us VR Top December PSVR 2 Charts

Five Nights at Freddy's: Help Wanted 2 and Among Us VR made strong debuts on PSVR 2 in December 2023.

Revealed through the PlayStation Blog, Sony's last monthly round-up for 2023 confirmed PlayStation Store's top 10 downloads for each active platform - PS4, PS5, PSVR and PSVR 2. Curiously, despite The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2 taking no.1 across both Europe and North America in November, it's completely absent in December's rankings.

Instead, Five Nights at Freddy's: Help Wanted 2 took the top spot in North America and second in Europe, while Among Us VR mirrored this by taking first in Europe but second in North America. The ever-resilient Beat Saber came third in both regions, followed by Arizona Sunshine 2 and Job Simulator. You can find the full results below:

PSVR 2 Top Downloads Chart - December 2023

As a reminder, these download rankings exclude PSVR 2 cross-buy upgrades, games with optional PSVR 2 support and any titles redeemed through hardware bundles like Horizon Call of the Mountain. So, if you're wondering where Resident Evil 4 Remake is despite being listed on December's PS5 games chart, it's because the VR mode is a free update to the main game.