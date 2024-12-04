My First Gran Turismo Is A Free-To-Play Racer Reaching PlayStation VR2 This Week

My First Gran Turismo is a new free-to-play racing game heading for PlayStation VR2 this week.

Revealed as part of PlayStation’s 30th anniversary celebrations, Polyphony Digital states the upcoming entry in its long-running motorsport series “pays tribute to the origins of the first Gran Turismo.” Just like Gran Turismo 7 - which recently received a PS5 Pro update that adds VR Positional Reprojection and enhanced rendering quality - this smaller entry includes full PlayStation VR2 support.

The studio says it's been designed to let new players experience three core pillars of the series: driving cars, learning about cars, and collecting cars. Featured modes include the classic options with three standard races, three time trials with online leaderboards, the 'Licence Centre' to learn the basics through tutorials, and three 'Music Rally' minigames.

PlayStation Blog confirms there are three different circuits included - Kyoto Driving Park, Deep Forest Raceway, and Trial Mountain Circuit. With cars, there are 18 options and Polyphony Digital advised these have been tuned specifically for new players. The studio also teases that “something might just happen” if you collect all of them, and every obtained car can be transferred to Gran Turismo 7.

My First Gran Turismo reaches PlayStation VR2 on December 6 at 12:00am local time.