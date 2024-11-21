Gran Turismo 7 PS5 Pro Patch Enhances Rendering Quality On PS VR2

The latest free Gran Turismo 7 update adds "enhanced rendering quality" for PS VR2 users on PS5 Pro.

Now available for all Gran Turismo 7 owners, Polyphony Digital confirmed Update 1.54 introduces enhanced support for PS5 Pro owners. While PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR) still isn't available for PlayStation VR2, VR-specific upgrades include enhanced rendering quality and smoother video playback, the latter of which is "achieved through the VR Positional Reprojection function."

It's one of the highest profile PS5 Pro updates we've seen yet, and only a handful of games currently support dedicated enhancements beyond minor performance improvements. That notably includes Kayak VR: Mirage and No Man's Sky, while we're still waiting to learn whether Resident Evil 4 Remake and Resident Evil Village have PS VR2-specific improvements.

Today's PS5 Pro patch also joins the latest regular Gran Turismo 7 content drop with five new cars - Ford Escort RS Cosworth '92, Mercedes-Benz W 196 R ’55, Porsche 911 Turbo S (992) ’20, Porsche Mission X ’23, and Suzuki Jimny Sierra JC ’18.

Elsewhere, Update 1.54 also includes a new Ferrari-themed café menu, the Rotiform wheel brand to GT Auto, and three new events to World Circuits. Colorado has also been introduced as a featured Curation in Scapes, a special Gran Turismo World Series Celebration Race is now live, and more.

Gran Turismo 7 is available now on PlayStation VR2.