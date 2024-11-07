Every PlayStation VR2 Game With PS5 Pro Enhancements

Looking for PS VR2 games with PS5 Pro enhancements? Here's everything you need to know.

Almost four years after the original PS5 was released, the higher-end PlayStation 5 Pro is here with a mid-generation upgrade. Available now from $700, the PS5 Pro features a 2TB SSD, a 45% more powerful GPU with 2-3x faster ray tracing and PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR) - which doesn't support PS VR2 at launch but will in a future update - which is a neural upscaling technology similar to NVIDIA's DLSS.

This should allow developers to run PS VR2 games at a higher framerate and refresh rate, with many 60Hz games currently using reprojection to reach 120Hz as opposed to natively reaching that target. However, Sony only confirmed two PS VR2 games will have a PS5 Pro patch at launch, while one studio states its patch is already live. We've also highlighted any upcoming games with confirmed PS5 Pro support.

Three additional games with PS VR2 support - Gran Turismo 7, Resident Evil 4 Remake, and Resident Evil Village - have PS5 Pro patches, though it's currently unclear if these performance benefits are only for the flatscreen editions or if they extend to PlayStation VR2 as well. We've contacted Sony and Capcom for clarification but until we know more, we've left them off the list.

For now, here's a list of PlayStation VR2 games with PS5 Pro enhancements that we're currently aware of.

Available Now

cyubeVR

Developed by Stonebrick Studios, cyubeVR is an open-world procedurally generated sandbox inspired by Minecraft. The studio informed MIXED that the PS5 Pro patch is already available with improvements including "increased distance for maximum level of detail (LOD) quality for the landscape" and anything the player builds on it. Higher LOD quality for trees is also available.

Kayak VR: Mirage

Following its recent Soca Valley DLC and adding real-time multiplayer, Kayak VR: Mirage is one of two PS VR2 games officially confirmed by Sony to have a day one PS5 Pro patch. Specific enhancements haven't been shared but we've contacted Better Than Life to find out more.

No Man's Sky

Alongside Kayak VR: Mirage, No Man's Sky is the second game confirmed to be receiving a PS5 Pro patch on day one following an extensive year of post-launch updates. We'll update this section when more details become available.

Upcoming PS VR2 Games With PS5 Pro Enhancements

Arken Age

Developed by VitruviusVR, Arken Age is a single-player action-adventure game that's coming to PS VR2 this January. When recently asked about upgrades on PS5 Pro, the studio stated this will likely offer a 15% resolution boost on 90FPS mode and a 25% resolution boost when using 60Hz reprojected to 120Hz mode.

Subside

Subside, the immersive aquatic VR experience from A2D Software, is currently only available on Steam but a PS VR2 version is in development. The developer didn't share specifics when asked about a PS5 Pro patch, only stating that they hope to restore some visual features currently disabled on a standard PS5.

