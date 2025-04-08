DaVinci Resolve Beta Supports Editing Apple Immersive Video

DaVinci Resolve 20 supports editing Apple Immersive Video.

What Is Apple Immersive Video? The Apple Immersive Video format is 180-degree video with 8K per-eye resolution, 90FPS, stereoscopic 3D, high dynamic range (HDR), and spatial audio. First party content is served in the Apple TV app with higher bitrate than many other immersive video platforms. We highly praised Apple Immersive Video in our Vision Pro review. It's not possible to cast or record Apple Immersive Video though, so you'll have to take our word for it unless you have access to a Vision Pro.

Blackmagic first announced that it would add support for Apple's format to its popular professional video editing software back at WWDC 2024. Now, two months before WWDC 2025, that promise is being fulfilled.

DaVinci Resolve 20, available as a public beta now, lets users "edit, grade, mix and professionally deliver" Apple Immersive Video, as well as mix spatial audio for it.

Blackmagic is also preparing to start shipping URSA Cine Immersive, the $30K Apple Immersive Video camera it opened preorders for in December. With the upcoming camera and DaVinci Resolve update, Blackmagic says it now offers "a true end-to-end workflow for Apple Immersive Video".

Apple Immersive Video has been a standout area of content for Vision Pro, and looks great on its micro-OLED displays. But today it's all produced by Apple with custom in-house cameras, severely limiting the rate of new content. The combination of Blackmagic's new camera and DaVinci Resolve 20, then, should let any interested studio produce Apple Immersive Video content, and could usher in a wave of it for Vision Pro owners, which owners of future more affordable Apple Vision headsets should be able to enjoy too.