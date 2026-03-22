Attending Balenciaga’s Summer 26 Show in Apple Vision Pro

You can step onto the runway and experience Pier Paolo Piccioli’s debut with the Summer 26 show in Balenciaga's Apple Vision Pro app.

Filmed using the Blackmagic URSA Cine Immersive camera, the experience gives guests a spot at the end of one of the runway paths. Models walk directly towards you and then turn back to show off the shape and movement of the pieces. The vantage point places you directly in line with models, making the access feel closer than sitting along the runway’s edge. Despite my general preference for fully immersive experiences, the 180-degree view never feels limiting. Everything unfolds in front of you, with nothing like models entering or leaving from behind you to pull your attention away or prompt you to turn around only to find nothing there. At first, being placed at the edge of the runway felt a little isolating, with no sense of acknowledgement from the models or even audience. But that creative choice keeps the focus on the collection itself as it is being showcased.

The level of visual detail is striking, from the textures of premium fabrics to the ability to even glance at the screens on guests’ phones nearby to see which looks they chose to capture. It’s the kind of clarity that makes the quality of the pieces stand out in a way that’s difficult to replicate in other headsets, let alone screens. From soft leathers to feathers, the detail draws you in, even if you’re simply there to appreciate the artistry.

Image from the Balenciaga Apple Vision Pro app - Summer 26 Runway Show

Cutting The Experience Short

For the most part, the show flowed naturally, though occasional edits were noticeable, disrupted the sense of presence, and felt unnecessary. At times, some models appear to jump slightly forward or reappear a step further along the runway during a turn. The transitions are brief, but in an immersive format they stand out more than they would in a traditional runway video. From an experience standpoint, I would have preferred to watch the full capture of the show unfolding as if I were there.

The finale moment was also missing a key element. The show builds to the usual finale walk, with the models returning together to show off the looks. But then the experience fades out. In the full, non-immersive runway presentation elsewhere, Piccioli steps out smiling after the finale walk. That moment isn’t included here. In an immersive format, it would have been a fitting ending not only to celebrate the creative director, but to create a moment of acknowledgement for the viewer positioned on the runway, even through a sense of eye contact. It could have strengthened the connection, both to the experience and to the Balenciaga house.

Image from the Balenciaga Apple Vision Pro app - Summer 26 Runway Show

How the App Lets You Explore the Collection

The immersive runway is just one way to experience the collection inside the app. There is also a hybrid viewing mode that presents the collection differently. A central non-immersive video plays the runway presentation while a column of numbered looks appears along the left side. On the right, a stereoscopic image highlights the look being featured from a different vantage point. I see less value with this option because the immersive runway is the best way to see the details in the collection. This also allows users to jump to different looks however information about what the pieces are is limited and viewing the collection on the Balenciaga website unlocks much more right now, including the ability to buy or reserve items in store.

Real-world visit to the Balenciaga store for try-ons. Glasses pictured are part of the Pre-Fall 2026 Collection.

A Growing Archive, with Opportunity to Expand

This isn’t Balenciaga’s first experiment with showcasing runway experiences on the Apple Vision Pro. The app already includes an archive of shows dating back to Winter 23, offering visitors different vantage points in their shows from sitting alongside audience members to being in the middle of the room during couture shows with an up-close view of the collections as well as iconic guests watching with you, like Anna Wintour. You can also get up close with a very small curation of accessories but that is limited to only two past seasons.

As Balenciaga adds more content to their app, I hope to see more options like a version of virtual try-ons even if it's just accessories to start - especially eyewear given the details of my face are already captured. Pieces from each collection are not always easy to try on in person depending on where you are located with limited stores selling Balenciaga. During a visit to a local Balenciaga store, I also learned that pieces from each collection are not always shipped to each store. For example I was able to try on eyewear from the Pre-Fall collection but not Summer. Summer 26 is just starting to arrive now but the brand could benefit from more potential customers getting up close with the collection especially through the immersive experience. Watching shows this way doesn’t replace the atmosphere of attending a runway presentation in person. But access to a Balenciaga runway is inherently limited, and for those who are customers or simply curious, Apple Vision Pro offers guaranteed access. The few Balenciaga staff that I spoke to didn’t know about the Balenciaga app on Apple Vision Pro, but I am sure that if there were a way to more seamlessly demo Apple Vision Pro content in stores that sell Balenciaga, this could help drive more sales.