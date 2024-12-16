Blackmagic's $30K Apple Immersive Video Camera Now Available To Preorder

Blackmagic Design's Apple Immersive Video camera is now available to preorder, and DaVinci Resolve Studio will support editing it early next year.

What Is Apple Immersive Video? The Apple Immersive Video format is 180-degree 90 FPS video with 8K resolution, stereoscopic 3D, high dynamic range (HDR), and spatial audio. It's served in the Apple TV app with much higher bitrate than many other immersive video platforms. We highly praised Apple Immersive Video in our Vision Pro review. It's not possible to cast or record Apple Immersive Video though, so you'll have to take our word for it unless you have access to a Vision Pro.

The camera, called Blackmagic URSA Cine Immersive, was first announced at Apple's WWDC 2024 event earlier this year. It will allow independent productions to shoot Apple Immersive Video content, whereas until now all Apple Immersive Video content was shot via custom cameras on contract from Apple.

Blackmagic URSA Cine Immersive shoots in 8160×7200 (58.7 megapixels) resolution per lens at 90 FPS to a single file, meaning over 5 billion pixels are captured each second. It has 16 stops of dynamic range, on par with the highest end digital cameras used to shoot blockbuster movies, meaning it can capture details in very bright and very dark areas of a scene simultaneously.

Blackmagic URSA Cine Immersive attached to a drone.

The camera comes with 8TB of high performance storage built-in, which equates to over two hours of RAW footage at stereoscopic 8K 90FPS, and supports "high speed" Wi-Fi with dual antennas or 10 gigabit ethernet for network storage, including Blackmagic Cloud storage.

Blackmagic URSA Cine Immersive records to a new Blackmagic RAW Immersive file format, which Blackmagic's DaVinci Resolve Studio video editing software will add support for some time in Q1 2025. This will include "monitoring on Apple Vision Pro from the DaVinci Resolve Studio timeline", and it will be able to render native Apple Immersive Video files.

With the new camera and DaVinci Resolve update, Blackmagic says it now offers "a true end-to-end workflow for Apple Immersive Video". At $29,995 the camera is out of reach for the vast majority of individual creators, but relatively affordable for professional production studios looking to start shooting high quality immersive video in 2025.